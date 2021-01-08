Focus to Achieve Success in Life

Focus determines your success. It’s not the course, book, or the talks you hear, but your focussed attention to what you do.

Do you have to know what you are doing to be successful? Do you have to buy a ghost-written book by a famous person to make it in life?

The answer is “no” to both these questions.

The thing is, we let other people define success for us. And at times their standards are not suitable for your circumstances. They can leave you frustrated instead of motivated.

Yes, read a book, watch a TED talk, get coaching, or mentorship, be willing to learn, but don’t be afraid to take a different path from the one prescribed by other people.

Sometimes all you need is to start where you are with whatever you have. Start a business, marry your lover, get further education, or write that book. Focus is the key to success. Focus on what you can do now.

When you decide to get started on whatever you need to do to achieve your goals, and focus on it 100%, you’ll get very far—maybe even further than you had imagined.

Whether it’s your career, relationship, or wellbeing, you’ll be good at it. You’ll get the success you desire if you don’t lose your focus. I learnt to do this, and I am applying it in my life with amazing results.

Write down what you need to do right now to reach your goal in life. And then focus on doing it. Once the step is complete, take the next action you need to.

It’s okay not to be sure of what you are doing when you start. You might be anxious, or overwhelmed by the work you need.

For example, if you start a business and it isn’t picking up as fast as you had imagined, you may get discouraged and give it all up. But don’t allow that to happen. Even when you lose your motivation and feel like closing it and doing nothing.

Sometimes in life, we learn as we go on. I think it’s all the time. You don’t need to know everything before you begin the journey.

The time you spend searching for answers and ways of doing things, you can use to do things. If you wait to know everything before you embark on your career path, probably because you are afraid of failure or trying, before you know it will be too late.

Gain basic information about your area of interest. You can continue to learn and sharpen your skills as you move forward. You may fail at times. But remember this, failure is temporary, and it is part of learning.

When I was 10 years old I made up stories in my mind that wowed my teachers. I would write a composition and they would call me in the staffroom to ask if I had copied from somewhere. They would give me 20 out of 20 marks but then cancel to 19 out of 20. I don’t know their reasons.

I had no idea that I had a knack of writing stories until different teachers always complimented my writing. In whatever school I went, I would be called to the staffroom and told I had written well.

At that time, I had no plan. And they had taught me some language and writing skills, but nobody taught me how to form a story. They just came to my mind.

All I knew was I enjoyed writing and creating stories in my mind. So I did it.

Then, I had no formula for writing. I was just being and doing, and people enjoyed it.

Then, I was overwhelmed and started to look down on myself, because the famous people seemed to have it all. I had no money or the connection to get my stories out there.

I wrote short stories and gave them to my friends to read. I experimented with poetry and essays too.

Years later, I still don’t have any famous recognition as a writer. I haven’t experienced huge success as an author. In fact, I haven’t achieved my childhood dream of being a novelist.

But, I am an author now. I have written and published a non-fiction book. People who are close to me are my number one readers, and they know the satisfaction writing gives me.

And I gain my happiness from finishing a writing project. (I have so many projects going on!)

So, I am a successful. But to most people it may seem like I have done nothing.

I am still a distance away from the destination on my journey to success. But I see myself getting there. Yet, I have to admit that sometimes I am not sure what I am doing. And during such times of self-doubt, I do better work than when I am 100% sure of success.

Finally, I am starting to see success in all areas of my life. I juggle a regular job as an employee and my writing career. When I am at work I focus on my clients and providing substantive reports to the courts. And when I am writing a book or an article, I focus on my writing.

When I started to practice my career as a probation officer, I realized it was far from what I was taught in university. (I studied psychology.) I knew nothing about probation work, but I was trained on the ground by doing the tasks required. I learnt how to do the job, when I got the job.

I am successful in my own measure. I may not be a billionaire yet, but I am happy and content because I decide to focus when I am following my goals. I do what I can to move toward my goal, and I have proven to myself that focusing on one thing at a time is guaranteed to lead to progress.

There is no one sure method of doing things to be successful. A certain method may work for some people but fail to work for others.

Hence, you don’t need to rely on others to tell you how it has to be done. What you need is to focus on what you do and give it your best.

You can learn from them and apply what they advise you to, but if you can see a different way of doing it, do not be afraid to take it.

Set your mind to achieve your top-most goal and you will achieve it. What you need the most is to believe in you and be willing to learn and do what it takes to succeed.