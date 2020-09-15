Focus on your kid’s wellbeing during COVID-19 – Useful guidelines by Dennis Begos

Children are receptive and intelligent! They may not precisely understand a situation and its finer details, but they are wise enough to gauge the underlying feelings that govern a particular situation. Are you ever wondering whether your child is aware of COVID-19 and its implications? The answer is yes! And while your child might not understand the pandemic the way you do as an adult, they do know that something catastrophic has happened that’s keeping everyone, including them, indoors for the most of the day. Hence, as you plan for their online classes and daily routines, you have to consider their complete wellbeing.

Dennis Begos shares important kids’ wellness guidelines

Children are yet to develop a robust immune system. As a result, they might be easy targets for contracting coronavirus. Yet, kids can bounce back from most injuries, falls, and illnesses faster than adults. According to surgery doctor, Dennis Begos parents still need to implement health guidelines for their children. The following tips can help:

Supervise their move 24×7

It is usual for kids to be restless and active. And that’s the reason you need to keep up your vigilance. They should be monitored when outside of the home and playing in the park or garden for hours. You need to make sure that if they touch any outdoor surfaces, that they immediately sanitize themselves. The market has masks and sanitizers customized for kids as well. Do your research and invest in health gear to keep your child safe.

Make meals interesting

Children are not very fond of leafy greens and other vegetables. You need to increase the fruit the vegetable intake to strengthen their immune system. Hence, make sure that you prepare interesting meals using natural ingredients. Serve what you cook for your children in attractive bowls and plates and garnish it attractively to draw their attention. Children will usually eat something if it looks appealing to them.

Manage tantrums effectively

The stay-at-home orders and social isolation rules are making everyone remain at home indefinitely! Students are missing out on opportunities to socialize at school with their best friends. It can make them annoyed and develop mood swings, and their tantrums might get out of control. The best way to deal with it is by keeping calm and engaging them in other activities. For instance, you can give them creative tasks, like making paper toys and sketches, and reward them with homemade cookies once they complete these activities.

Don’t cut of social connection

Similar to adults, children also need to interact with their friends! The school allowed them to meet their friends, but currently, the ability to interact is limited. One solution is online video calls and meetings. Arrange a video call with your children’s friends once a week and allow them to share all they want. You may also use this time to have parent-to-parent conversations.

Taking care of your child during a pandemic is challenging. You need to exercise caution and also be sensitive to their needs. The guidelines mentioned above will help you to effectively contribute to their mental and physical health.