Focus on your growth

Growth is the only evidence of life - John Henry Newman

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
This year we learnt so many things, experienced so many things. When we are reviewing this year every thing comes to our mind. Note it down, each and everything which you remember. After sorting out, both your positives and negatives. Leave your negatives.. like disappointments, frustration, things which makes you angry, failures. Simply leave such things but never forget the lessons what they taught. Now coming to the positive side your success stories. It may be in any area career, business, family, studies anything it may be.

Concentrate on how you achieve such things, the ways to attain success. When you are planning for the next year focus on your growth. Leave the things which won’t suit or didn’t have improvement. Just concentrate on the growth part, keep polishing your skills to shine more. Never ruined with negativity and failures. Somewhere in the whole year you tasted success in one point, catch hold it keep going. If you didn’t see success, you might face little improvement in any area. Hold it… keep improving, keep growing to attain the fruit of success. FOCUS ON YOUR GROWTH

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

