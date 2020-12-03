This year we learnt so many things, experienced so many things. When we are reviewing this year every thing comes to our mind. Note it down, each and everything which you remember. After sorting out, both your positives and negatives. Leave your negatives.. like disappointments, frustration, things which makes you angry, failures. Simply leave such things but never forget the lessons what they taught. Now coming to the positive side your success stories. It may be in any area career, business, family, studies anything it may be.

Concentrate on how you achieve such things, the ways to attain success. When you are planning for the next year focus on your growth. Leave the things which won’t suit or didn’t have improvement. Just concentrate on the growth part, keep polishing your skills to shine more. Never ruined with negativity and failures. Somewhere in the whole year you tasted success in one point, catch hold it keep going. If you didn’t see success, you might face little improvement in any area. Hold it… keep improving, keep growing to attain the fruit of success. FOCUS ON YOUR GROWTH