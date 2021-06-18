Focus on what matters in 2021; Then, you can defeat Burnout and find new ways to thrive.

Having the dream to become a successful professional and a public figure is one thing, and challenging oneself to turn those dreams into a beautiful reality is different altogether.

Very few belong to the latter category, and those who do are the ones that push the envelope and believe in moving the needle to get nearer their goals in life. But, of course, it is not easy to face criticisms, ignore all of that, and focus on bettering oneself. Still, Aleksandar Novakovic did exactly that and proved to the world his talents and innate skills to achieve success in all that he chose to do in life. Moreover, he proved that he is more than what people saw in the documentary.

This young guy is a renowned personality today and has shared a few tips for becoming a successful entrepreneur.