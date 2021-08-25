Focus on physical activities to reduce mental stress and improve your wellbeing during Covid19, says Paul Haarman

Measures taken by the government and health authorities to reduce the rate of infection and control the spread of the novel coronavirus have increased our safety by taking a toll on our health. Everyone is struggling to cope with the strange new lifestyle that prohibits free movement outdoors and prevents us from leading an everyday life in the way we want, observes Paul Haarman.

Added to this is the fear of the virus turning deadlier and spreading at super fast speed by undergoing constant mutation that creates too much mental stress and anxiety. Although the government is gradually opening up all activities in a regulated manner, life is miles away from regular as uneasiness prevails and affects our wellness and well-being. The distressed feeling is damaging our mental health and delaying our return to normalcy.

To overcome mental stress, we must first take good care of physical health by maintaining a certain activity level. Regular exercise is the best way to stay fit, which makes us stronger mentally. As home time is much more than the time spent outdoors, there is ample scope of exercising daily to meet the target of vigorous workout for 75 minutes per week or 150 minutes of moderate exercise. These are easy to achieve by choosing simple exercises that do not require and resources or aids, explains Paul Haarman.

Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is critical to stay healthy when you spend long hours at home.

Any physical activity can be a substitute for exercising, says Paul Haarman

Many people might not be comfortable following a routine for daily exercise at some fixed time every day. However, still, they can meet the recommended level of physical activities by engaging in different types of activities. Walking along the perimeter of your home and doing a few rounds can add up to the distance that you would typically walk in the mornings. Doing domestic chores like housekeeping, cleaning or gardening, and playing with kids all help stay physically active and happy.

Walk indoors

Walking indoors is also an option if you do not want to step out of your home. Measure the distance across the house and then start walking from end to end several times to make up for the target distance you have in mind. Another way is to stay stand at one position and then replicate the walking action like a mime artist for a specific period. Hence, you fulfill the quota of physical activities.

Take breaks and stand up

Take periodic breaks from work and stand up and walk around the work station briefly for a few minutes to relax the muscles and relieve the body from the stress of continuous sitting. Maintain a cycle of sitting and standing at an interval of 30 minutes, or use a standing desk or high table that helps to avoid crouching in the seat for long.

Since a fit body has a sound mind, regular exercises help to drive away from the mental blues and keep you refreshed and energized.