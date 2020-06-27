“Focus on mental health.” With Dr. William Seeds & Pamela Wasabi

Mental health! Collectively, we don’t know who we are. We try to cover up our lack of understanding of self with diets, fads, isms, and groups with defined ideologies. We crave that sense of knowing. Not until we understand our place in this world, and our own inner power we will be able to spin this world back to its fruition.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pamela Wasabi, author, the psychology of eating expert and bakery owner.

Pamela is currently working on her next title “Woman of The Moon” coming out Spring 2020. WOM is a compilation of poems expanding on the concept of self-love, through themes such as the liberation of the feminine energy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Food has transformed my life. Today, I write and I speak about feminism and our relationship with food. It was food that brought me to understand the underlying issues of self. Eight years ago, food helped me heal my underactive thyroid condition. Back then, I didn’t know how to cook, but I learned to do so. By cooking my own wholesome meals; I balanced my hormonal fluctuation. Food awakened me into understanding that I am the only one responsible for myself. Furthermore, deepening my studies in the psychology of eating, I puzzled the pieces together; I concluded our food issues, diseases, and eating disorders are tied directly to our relationship with food, which is a reflection of the unattended issues of our souls.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The best way I can describe this to you is that you need to have a sense of direction, rather than fixed goals. The goals might change and that’s okay; be open, be flexible and surrender to the journey.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I abandoned my sanity. I was overworking with no rests in between. I left myself for last. If you want the universe to respond to you with kindness, treat yourself the way you want to be treated.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family’s support has been monumental. Community support is essential. My mentor’s guidance has been my grounding vehicle.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Through my lectures and writings, I’m inviting women to awaken their Sacred Feminine energy, which is the source of liberation and unconditional love. This energy is needed to heal their most intimate food issues and relationship with self. The food industry is male and ego dominated. I’m teaching women the most important thing at the table is not the calories, the size of the food or the sugar grams, but their ability to trust themselves and understand themselves as worthy, beautiful, whole, and all they need.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

There are certain pillars we need to examine and dedicate time to in order to achieve a balanced life. Those pillars are:

Spirituality, which is your ability to connect with yourself.

Nourishment, which is based on your relationship with food and how you see yourself.

Play, which is the time you dedicate to move your body, either through a hobby or exercise, or any sort of moving activity.

Relationships — this pillar is about relating yourself with people that have similar views on life as you do. Service, which is about knowing your purpose in the world — this pillar is related to your job or profession.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Removing nutritional labels from food. My intent with this is to invite people to trust themselves again instead of being guided blindly by a number.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Trust yourself. Surrender to the journey. Be 1001% responsible for yourself. Nobody is here to save you. Nobody owes you anything.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health! Collectively, we don’t know who we are. We try to cover up our lack of understanding of self with diets, fads, isms, and groups with defined ideologies. We crave that sense of knowing. Not until we understand our place in this world, and our own inner power we will be able to spin this world back to its fruition.

