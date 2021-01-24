Focus on building your business so you can be the one left standing – Prasenjit Kuiry

These days, it seems like everyone is hoping to become an entrepreneur and come up with “the next big thing”. Who can blame them? When successful, the benefits to owning a startup are obvious: being your own boss, creating something from scratch, bringing value to the people around you and, of course, making a bit of coin along the way.

When you haven’t gotten your business off the ground, connections will help to keep it afloat. When you do, those initial helpers will turn into powerful allies. “Make connections and keep a record on each person you meet. Ask for their advice and help. Keep in touch with them along the way and build your network before you need it! Quality relationships are the keys to the kingdom.”

Don’t give yourself too much credit when times are good and too much blame when times are bad. Once you realize that luck plays a necessary role in success, it makes you both more humble and more self-confident at the same time says Prasenjit Kuiry

Below given are some points to become a successful entrepreneur.

Take risks and be willing to fail

Failure doesn’t preclude you from ultimately succeeding – in fact, it’s often a necessary step. The best entrepreneurs don’t let the fear of failure prevent them from going for what they believe to be a great idea. Some of those risks won’t pan out, but the ones that do will be the ones that define you.

Find the mentors you need

As you start to develop your business, you’ll want to have an advisory board in place to help offer advice and guidance to help you navigate the entrepreneurial labyrinth. Don’t be afraid to ask people to mentor you; often they are glad to be asked and eager to help guide others as they were once guided by their own mentors.

Surround yourself with the right people

Running a business is hard and you need to make sure that you have all the right people around you. Mentors and strategic partners will become crucial during this initial growth phase. The right team can help you to accomplish far more than you can do alone.

If you want to transform your business, you need the right team. Build up an environment in which everyone participates so you can form a positive corporate culture. Together, you can achieve a great deal.

Ignore the hype you see about other startups in the press. It’s usually a pack of lies, and half of them will be dead in a year. Focus on building your business so you can be the one left standing he quoted.