Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Focus Is the Gateway to Success In Life- Reshu Malhotra

Reshu Malhotra needs no introduction as she has established herself as a significant name in the beauty industry. With having done a variety of beauty and makeup courses, Reshu Malhotra’s knowledge and skill have rightly made her a trusted name in the glamour world. Focus doesn’t get the respect it deserves in the business world. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Reshu Malhotra
Reshu Malhotra

Reshu Malhotra needs no introduction as she has established herself as a significant name in the beauty industry. With having done a variety of beauty and makeup courses, Reshu Malhotra’s knowledge and skill have rightly made her a trusted name in the glamour world.

Focus doesn’t get the respect it deserves in the business world. We hear a lot about motivation, stress, emotions, leadership, and team culture, but not much attention is paid to the role that focus plays in your ability to be productive says Reshu. Staying focused on your goals is hard. In the beginning, we’re certainly motivated. But we all know how that motivation wanes over time. We get caught up, stuck, frustrated, overloaded, overworked, distracted, and we simply just veer off track. Clearly, it’s hard to stay focused when we have so much going on.

She says, being focused is undoubtedly going to make you feel more positive and controlled in your life. Knowing what’s important in your life will be the seed that will determine where you want to be. The skill is in being committed to achieving your goals. By focusing on the aspects of attainment will clarify what you have to do. You have to remember that you will have to sustain your focus to become more productive and achieve your dreams, so keep working at it.

If you haven’t written out your goals, then you’re missing the most important part of effective goal setting. When you don’t write your goals, they stay in the abstract. They’re less real, even if you think they’re as real as they can be. You have to write them down and get very specific about them.

Focus can truly change everything. As it is said – “Energy flows where the attention goes”. When you focus on something, it expands. It is necessary to understand why focus is so important, so you can use it to your advantage. Focus is so important because it is the gateway to all thinking: perception, memory, learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and decision making. Without good focus, all aspects of your ability to think will suffer. Without focus, you won’t be as effective in your work because if you’re not concentrating on the right things or are distracted, you won’t be capable of getting your work done quoted Reshu Malhotra.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Rising Star Melanie Marris: “Focus on yourself, your craft, who YOU are and why you are doing what you do, and what makes you different and an individual”

by Ben Ari
7 Proven Ways to Increase Self-Motivation
Community//

7 Powerful Ways to Increase Self-Motivation

by Mark Pettit
Community//

Discovering the Will Power to enhance your Personality.

by Melisha Coonee Nundlall

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.