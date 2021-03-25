Focus Is the Gateway to Success In Life- Reshu Malhotra

Reshu Malhotra needs no introduction as she has established herself as a significant name in the beauty industry. With having done a variety of beauty and makeup courses, Reshu Malhotra’s knowledge and skill have rightly made her a trusted name in the glamour world.

Focus doesn’t get the respect it deserves in the business world. We hear a lot about motivation, stress, emotions, leadership, and team culture, but not much attention is paid to the role that focus plays in your ability to be productive says Reshu. Staying focused on your goals is hard. In the beginning, we’re certainly motivated. But we all know how that motivation wanes over time. We get caught up, stuck, frustrated, overloaded, overworked, distracted, and we simply just veer off track. Clearly, it’s hard to stay focused when we have so much going on.

She says, being focused is undoubtedly going to make you feel more positive and controlled in your life. Knowing what’s important in your life will be the seed that will determine where you want to be. The skill is in being committed to achieving your goals. By focusing on the aspects of attainment will clarify what you have to do. You have to remember that you will have to sustain your focus to become more productive and achieve your dreams, so keep working at it.

If you haven’t written out your goals, then you’re missing the most important part of effective goal setting. When you don’t write your goals, they stay in the abstract. They’re less real, even if you think they’re as real as they can be. You have to write them down and get very specific about them.

Focus can truly change everything. As it is said – “Energy flows where the attention goes”. When you focus on something, it expands. It is necessary to understand why focus is so important, so you can use it to your advantage. Focus is so important because it is the gateway to all thinking: perception, memory, learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and decision making. Without good focus, all aspects of your ability to think will suffer. Without focus, you won’t be as effective in your work because if you’re not concentrating on the right things or are distracted, you won’t be capable of getting your work done quoted Reshu Malhotra.