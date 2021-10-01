Flying Time, Flying By! Eva Cassidy 🍒

One precious trait of stringed instruments is the vibrational flow, in which they possess. Time and time again, they establish a melodic flow and rhythm. Close your eyes. Close them for the softness of a second. Let’s listen to the performance of one song, and the guitar. Can you imagine sitting next to the lake or river? Sitting there-calm and with gentility. You are there. And suddenly, you hear the melodies erupting from the watery ripples. A guitar. The harp. Violin. Cello. Any other stringed instruments, regardless as to where they come in the world, bring in that effect.

Should we align a voice with the guitar, is it possible that we are hearing the voice of the guitar? Absolutely. Slow and steady wins the race. The opportunities for a slow song gives the listeners an even greater power in permitting every note to register with the ears. It’s as if you are prolonging the sensory (and artistry) of the song. Is it possible to say that such is a strategy in the slowing down of time? It doesn’t hurt to imagine this possibility-not at all.

Thank the Heavens for gifting us with particular voices, which embodies an angelic sound. Thank the Creator for those voices, which can repeat the music of waters; performing them with the same vibrational tonality of the ripples, of a particular shaping. Thank goodness for that!

Time is also similar to water. Natural timing, that is. In the naturalist of time, there are ripples. These ripples are part of Earth’s measurement with time. Such is one of the methods, used by the Earth; in addition to the counting of seasons. The guitar has a particular way of decorating this form of water’s timing. There is a Divine study and treasure to it.

“Who Knows Where The Time Goes?” People are learning a valuable lesson. Afterall, so often, we truly believe that we can control time; or that we have the right, to. Reality check. We don’t. Now, we can do two things with that. We can accept it, and work with time. OR We can get lost in our own delusions, in thinking that we can control it. Maybe, it’s better to go with the former?

Across the purple sky, all the birds are leaving,

But how can they know? It’s time for them to go

Before the winter fire, I will still be dreaming

I have no thought of time

For, who knows where the time goes?

What if collectively, we could spend our lives (and time) with this mentality? Wouldn’t our troubles fade away? Furthermore, wouldn’t it be better to simply to live life like a dream? Of course, it would. Well, there is the answer. If we simply flow with time, we could live through it, a little better. Time doesn’t have to be a heavy bag of rocks, that we carry with us through the day. That’s not how it has to be. Time is as fluid as the air. It’s as beautiful and breathtaking as drinking a glass of water, on a hot and sunny day. 🌞 Such is the graceful nature of real time.

Sad, deserted shore, your fickle friends are leaving

Ah, but then you know it’s time for them to go

But, I will still be here, I have no thought of leaving

I do not count the time

For who knows where the time goes?

Who knows where the time goes?

So, you see. Time consistently has its stories. And, the music enters in to color the time. Here we have the delicacy of a song. There is the voice. There is the instrument. The two of these entities manifest the musical notes of ripples, when it comes into play.

Now, close your eyes, again. Can you hear it? Can you feel them? How does the musical painting of time feel to you?

Eva Cassidy