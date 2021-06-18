Fluid Love: Wolfgang Michels #Germany

Love is water. Water is love! Everso fascinating is how love takes us around the world, and back, again. Love is ever fluid. There is just no escaping it. Even within the most hostile places, one will find traces of love’s existence. Let’s reflect upon that for a moment. If love had ceased to exist, then the world would have stopped by now.

Love is as abundant as water. We can even argue that water hints to the precious nature of, love. Furthermore, love also hints to the possibility that it may be more bountiful than love. For if love moves the Earth, perhaps, it moves the waters-keeping the Earth going round and round. Water is the elixir of wellness. It grants us every opportunity to taste the Earth. Every part of the Earth’s sensory is watered. Then, there is the perfume of love. Propelling water through every segment of Earth’s tapestries. And then, we have the very wonder, of music! Music safeguards the temples! In addition, music establishes a special commitment to watering, and spreading, love!

Still in the world of German landscapes. And music nurtures other Souls. A phenomenon, indeed! Pushing through the very mind, body, and Spirit, we come to comprehend the purpose of the guitar. It has an imitation of that fluid, watery sound! What is it about stinged instruments, which so perfectly imitates the pattern of, water? Could it be the movements of vibration? Perhaps, it’s the rhythm, and how imaginations of colors resonate in one’s psyche; from the very moment the instrument, performs. It’s no surprise that one can see strings, as Heaven’s soothing sound. No surprise, at all.

“Love Takes You Everywhere!” That, it truly does! For love has a way of making the world, go round. All the way around. Love opens, and awakens you, to spaces and places that a person may not have been open to; prior to their experiences, in love. How, shockingly real!

Observing the video of “Love Takes You Everywhere,” the sun’s painting is vigilant for public eyes. The water dances with the sun’s gaze. A harmony has been crafted, for the blessed marriage, in love’s Earthly haven. Illuminating such a masterpiece is none other than the late. . .

Wolfgang Michels