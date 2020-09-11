I’ve always picked up the Thrive ZP books in the break room at work. I decided to take up running this year, even though I’ve never considered myself a runner, and the Thrive ZP Challenge has helped me track these Better Choices. My son and I get out for our runs before the sun comes up. It sets us up for success for the day. Instead of grabbing a soda, we’ll remind ourselves that we went for a run and grab some water instead, or go for the grilled chicken instead of fried chicken. I set my socks, shoes, headset, and armband out at night so I’m all set in the morning. Many times I’ll wake up when it’s still dark outside, so it’s tempting to sleep in. Setting my gear up the night before motivates me to get up and go for that run. Now that I’m waking up earlier, I’m also going to bed earlier so I get enough sleep. No more Netflix until 11 o’clock or midnight. I have a lot more energy, to the point that I’m still up for playing with the kids when I get home from work.

I’ve achieved my goal of losing 25 pounds this year.

My son and I are going out for runs three to four times each week.

Now that I’m making healthier choices, my heartburn has gone away.

We’ve limited our soda consumption to no more than one or two a week.

As a fresh operations manager, my work life revolves around food. I’m always willing to try new, healthy options. My family and I are focusing on portion control rather than completely cutting things out from our diets. We use an air bake oven instead of a fryer. We’re becoming more active as a family. Instead of watching T.V. together, we’re going swimming, running, even getting out for family bike rides. It’s always about, How far did we go? Can we go further? My wife goes running with my daughter, and we like to push each other. If they ran two miles, my son and I will challenge ourselves to do two and a half. We’re accountability partners.

—Tyler Sigler, Neighborhood Market #6548; Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL.; Thrive ZP Challenge Florida $3K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from past winners, such as Tyler Sigler, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.