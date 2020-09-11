Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Florida’s Melanie Fairclough: “It all comes down to determination. Life will come with obstacles, but you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

The moment I knew my hard work was paying off was when I had saved enough for a down payment on a house!

Last year, I was going through a really tough time. Things did not work out with my husband, and I moved in with my mom after Hurricane Michael. My co-worker, Gabby Nagy, told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge. I had seen the magazines in the break room, but it was Gabby who encouraged me to do it. I started by reading other people’s stories and following their tips, like not going grocery shopping on an empty stomach. I’ve been working two jobs, which has been hectic, but I’ve put myself on a schedule and have saved enough money to buy a house for me and my daughter. I’m working on building my credit score and have been putting half of my pay into savings. I’ve also been sticking to my budget and eating out less. I don’t bring my credit card to work with me — instead, I take money out from the ATM so I have a limit. When I head to my other job, I bring a lunch that I prepared the night before. 

  • I’ve lost 24 pounds so far by working out for 30 minutes in the morning, five times a week. 
  • During my Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve realized how precious time is and have developed a deeper appreciation of spending time with my daughter. 
  • The moment I knew my hard work was paying off was when I had saved enough for a down payment on a house! 

The hardest part of my journey was overcoming feelings of depression. I wasn’t taking time for myself. I’d eat when I was stressed. Now I’m taking care of my health. I’m drinking more water, eating breakfast so I have energy during the day, and being more conscious of what I put in my body. I never dreamed of working two jobs, but I’ve gained strength and self-discipline. It all comes down to determination. Life will come with obstacles, but you can do whatever you put your mind to. Now I intend to turn the Challenge into my lifestyle.

Melanie Fairclough, Supercenter #5347; Estero, FL; Thrive ZP Challenge Florida $2K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from past winners, such as Melanie Fairclough, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

