Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Stephen Taylor, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

Last year, I started to work out five days a week, and I decided to try Thrive with ZP from there. I had heard about it from the posters and pamphlets in the break room at work, and I decided to stick with it to see what my results would be. It’s going great! I’ve lost weight, and have constant energy. When I first started, I would look in the mirror and I didn’t like what I saw. Now, I’m slim and trim, and people are always saying they are trying to be like me. I’m doing a bigger, stronger, faster program, which I’ve combined with weightlifting, the walking I do at work, and healthier eating. I track my macros in myfitnesspal and eat lean proteins, healthy carbs, and veggies. I’ve also been focused on paying off debt. I make payments every month and pay extra when I can.

I’ve lost 24 pounds.

Since starting my Thrive ZP Challenge, I’m drinking a gallon of water every day.

I’m prioritizing spending quality time with my family.

My family and I are saving up for a house.

I’ve been spending as much time with my family as I can. I go home every single day for lunch and eat with my wife and son. We also go to the park together, play soccer, go to the beach and go on bike rides. My family tells me I’m looking better and they can see my muscles. My wife is now thinking about joining me on my Thrive ZP Challenge. We both eat the same healthy foods, and she is working out as well. Thrive ZP Challenge has been a great way to stay committed, track results, and see progress. If I can do it, anyone can do it!