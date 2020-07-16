Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Kelly Arledge, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

I started Thrive ZP over four years ago. Thrive ZP representatives came to my workplace and I’ve been going ever since. Both my dad and husband have heart problems. My husband had a massive heart attack and it was an eye-opener for me. I began my journey by focusing on my fitness. After seeing results with my weight, I started to look at what I was eating and made adjustments. I’ve started meal prepping on Sundays for the week ahead. I have oatmeal with walnuts or eggs for breakfast and protein shakes for lunch. I’ve cut out sugar, soda, and alcohol from my diet — along with baked goods like cake, cookies and pies. I’m saving money from eating out less.

Since starting my Thrive ZP journey, I’ve lost 192 pounds.

I now wear a size 4 in pants; I used to be a 24.

Over the last 4 years, I’ve saved $400 a month by eating out less.

Each weekday, I go for a 10-mile bike ride.

Everywhere I go, people are surprised to see the changes I’ve made. They ask about the foods I eat and what I do for exercise. They all think that you have to lift heavy weights to see results. I tell them it’s all about small changes. I started with walking for 60 minutes a day, then I progressed to pool workouts. After that, I started using weight training machines at the gym, taking fitness classes, and biking. Now, I’ll work out first thing in the morning to get it done — no excuses. I do 45 minutes in the morning, and then after work, I ride my bike. I’ll do about 50 miles during the week and 16 miles over the weekend. It has become my new daily routine. Making better food and fitness choices has brought me closer to my family. I meal prep with my son and share fitness and nutrition goals with my sister. Thrive ZP challenge has been a way to keep me on track and turn my life around. I’ve been able to keep my weight off for eight months now! All changes are possible — where there is a will there’s a way.