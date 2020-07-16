Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Allen Rodon, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

After starting a diet, some of my coworkers told me about the Thrive ZP Challenge. The weight loss stories were so motivating and I thought it could help keep me on track. Now, I’ve been doing the Thrive ZP Challenge for five months and I’m feeling great. Initially, I focused on my food choices. I mainly eat organic foods and focus on having lean proteins, carbs, and fats in my diet. I make sure to get about 100 grams of protein each day and drink a gallon of water. My wife has started eating better too and has decided to cut out soda and drink water instead. We’ve been spending more time outdoors as a family. We’ve been using our kayaks and bikes more often, and we schedule family outings when I’m not on the road. My wife and I have date nights and are working together to ramp up our savings. We started budgeting and putting money into our savings account every time we get a paycheck.

Over the last year, I’ve lost 120 pounds

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve saved $600.

I used to average about 3,000 steps a day; now I get anywhere from 10,000-15,000 daily!

As I started losing weight from making better food choices, I wanted to challenge myself to become more fit. I started walking 20 minutes each day and worked my way up to 60 minutes. Then, I started bringing 20-pound dumbbells on the road with me so I could continue working out on the go. I’ll work out in the parking lots at the end of my day and even go for walks while my truck is being loaded or unloaded. I’m also progressing to doing full-body workouts for 45 minutes, three times a week. My friends and family have noticed the changes I’ve been making. The car dealer who works with me was so surprised when he saw me! I told him about my better choices, and now he’s been eating healthier and exercising. He’s down 14 pounds! I am really proud of my weight loss, and the fact that I can do things that used to be so much harder. I used to get winded so quickly when playing with my kids. Now, my kids are getting winded before I do. It used to be difficult to bend over and tie my boots. Now, it’s so much easier. I’ve gone from a 44-inch waist to a 32. I was heavier in middle school than I am now. I can’t believe I’ve actually done it!