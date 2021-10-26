Florals, Photography, Reflections, and Song: Barbara Jones 🇯🇲

Life is full of different fascination, you know. You would be amazed at how the smallest things bring the most treasured comforts. Flowers have their place; especially, lillies. They have a way about them, which is so often connected to a Biblical sense. In Church, many of us have heard it all, before. “He’s the Lilly of the valley.” That comfort and oasis of feeling good; in needing to simply get away. Have you ever experienced this feeling before? Valleys and deserts have a way in making you appreciate beautiful flowering. Yes. They have their way! When lands are barren, or without adequate vegetation, one comes to appreciate abundance.

One of the most auspicious display of flowers is how lessons of the exterior and interior are intertwined. Flowers are not created solely for their beauty. There are lessons, which are, involved. The design, pattern, and shaping of its interior are meant to invite you into something deeper. Love. Healing. Calm. Meditation. Whatever its function, it is designed for such a purpose.

Yeshua Ha Maschiach has often been associated with lillies. Some people will equate one version of its coloring, as being the epitome of salvation. Yet, what about its very function? What is the deeper person of lillies, and how are they interconnected with Yeshuah Ha Maschiach, and the blessed nature of, salvation?

Keep in mind that lillies come in different colors. Yet, some prominent associations of lillies correlates to the following: “re-birth, motherhood, and purity.” Should one investigate the use of Chinese culture, they are used for wedding ceremonies. For medicinal purposes, the boiling of Lilly roots resolves issues with the stomach, and is known to assist women, during childbirth. Ah! Now, that makes sense. Lillies and childbirth. Yeshua and the Virgin Mary. The Madonna and Child. Weddings. Yeshua Ha Maschiach and the return to his Bride-the Earth. Such are delightful comparisons, indeed.

Lillies of the valley. Their sweetest scent. The sweetness of a name, which was Heaven-sent.

Barbara Jones