Flora Migyanka of The Dynami Foundation: “Advocate and Educate yourself”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Flora Migyanka.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

For me, the clock stopped on April 21, 2012, at 4:03 pm. I answered the phone while in route to the bus to pick up my daughter in kindergarten. My 3-year-old son was still napping. I had my first mammogram just weeks earlier, and mostly it had just been an annoyance to schedule. I was a busy working mom, and why should I be thinking about cancer? I was only 40, I was HEALTHY: did yoga, ate well, no smoking, and a small family history. People who are in good health don’t get cancer . . . or so I thought. After my first images, radiology called back, but I didn’t think much of it. More images, then immediately two Biopsies, and then four days of waiting. And then the call. “YOU HAVE BREAST CANCER”. You never want to hear those words. I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer.

I knew I wanted the best care I could possibly get. I knew I wanted to be treated as an individual — by a care team that knew my case was different from anyone else’s — that every case is different. U of M Breast Center was the absolute best choice for my case. One of the top in the nation for breast oncology, with a multi-disciplinary approach and a team of world-class experts. Even through the terror of the diagnosis, I had a sense of peace when I met my doctors. They saw me as a person, not just that diagnosis. They tailored my treatment and their advice to me.

When you’re diagnosed with a disease like cancer, you quickly become an expert on things you never thought you would want or need to know like how many doctors’ appointments you can fit into a day while juggling being a mom and keeping that brave face for your children. You will experience a new form of tired you never thought possible. The day you are diagnosed is the day you will see life from a different lens.

After a Bilateral Mastectomy, reconstruction, and a long road of rehabbing with complications from my surgery. I was unlucky and developed lymphedema, seromas, and post mastectomy pain syndrome. I was in occupational therapy and physical therapy for two years. It was a full-time job to get well. Yoga has also been a source of great mental and physical recovery for me. I had an army of family and good friends who helped me and feel very fortunate. I am now in my 9th year of talking tamoxifen, a type of anti-estrogen therapy that is recommended to decrease the chance that a type of breast cancer that needs estrogen to return. These therapies have shown to increase the chance of survival in women but must be taken for long periods of time -at least 5 years maybe 10 or longer and they come with their own set of side effects to manage. I have had many bumps on my journey, but I am VERY fortunate today. I understand the desire to just stop thinking about cancer. But not everyone has the chance to keep talking. I tell my story not just for me, or for my dear aunt — my cousin Madeline’s beloved mother — but also for my friend Maureen, whose breast cancer came back while I was recovering. Watching someone you love so fiercely take her last breath with the same disease we shared was so difficult, and humbling. That day also changed me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Those of us who still have a voice, like I do, have a duty and responsibility to work for more funding for and more awareness of Breast Cancer Research. I have a passion for this advocacy, and some other patients do not. For some, the terror of the diagnosis is fresh and all-consuming; others are exhausted from surgery or from long days of chemo. Some are alone or lack the support from family and friends that kept me afloat through my recovery.

I have the strength to speak out, to share with you my story, and to represent all those who need our help and support. The story of my diagnosis is one of thousands, but if it helps you to put a face to the work ahead, I am glad to have shared it with you.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

It was a little before 4 p.m. on April 23, 2012. I was getting ready to pick up my daughter Maggie from the school bus and my 3-year-old son, Charlie, was asleep downstairs.

My doctor called to tell me that I had breast cancer. The clock stopped that day, It really did. It was a horrible thing.

Two weeks earlier I had gotten my first mammogram, the one many women get soon after they turn 40 as part of routine screening. Then I was called back for a retest and had a biopsy, but still didn’t expect the news.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I was worried about my family, and how could this be- I was healthy, SO, I thought.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I worked through the stress by diving deep into the practice of yoga to ease my mind, body and spirit — an act so critical to my healing process that I became a certified yoga instructor and volunteered each week through the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Family, Friends and most importantly I became advocate to seek good treatment so of course my doctors.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Mental wellness is so important in our health journey.

It is very important to learn of all your family history. Whatever disease it is. Having a family history of early onset breast cancer in close relatives may be a reason to investigate genetic testing. Women with close relatives who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher risk of developing the disease. So, for you, it is important to be proactive and have the conversation with your doctor and be followed closely. Maybe that is closer screening plan which would be tailored to your situation.

There are also lifestyle choices you can make to keep your risk of developing breast cancer. For example, regular exercise, limiting alcohol, eating nutritious food, maintaining a healthy weight and the obvious no smoking. Together you and your doctor can decide what is best for your personal level of risk and how best to manage it. Stress is also a very important factor in managing not only your physical health but mental health. Taking up a yoga class, learning to breathe and let go of situations that you have no control over. We must let go of certain things in life that may bother us. Lowering our stress level is easier said than done but it is important to find that outlet to find your inner peace.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Patients should become experts on their disease and feel empowered to ask many questions to their cancer team. You need to be CEO of yourself, build your team of experts, research the best care and clinical trials and generate a strategic plan that best suits you. I feel the more engaged you are, the more control you have — mentally and physically — over your care. You must not let the fear of the unknown paralyze you.

I have worked in the biotech industry for over 25 years and know firsthand the value of such trials. I see instances of new therapies being developed for many diseases, with some patients exhausting all options before entering a clinical trial that could save their lives.

Some are very fortunate, and others are not, but without doing these trials or research, the scientists will not make any progress, are through those trials, and of course those trials need without financial support.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

In 2016, my experience led me to found The Dynami Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to further the research, treatment and prevention of breast cancer while strengthening and supporting patients as they navigate the complexities of their breast cancer journey. The Foundation also hosts its annual Uncork for a Cure event. Since its inception, the annual event has grown tenfold, incorporating the city’s award-winning chefs, sommeliers and artists all uniting for one cause: breast cancer research and awareness. To date, the event has raised 800,000 dollars. I also volunteer my time teaching yoga to cancer survivors for the Cancer Support Community. I am on the Breast Cancer Patient Advisory Board at the University of Michigan and the National Steering Committee for the Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance.

The event Uncork for a Cure was an idea over a glass of bubbly with My first cousin Madeline Triffon of Plum Market and Luciano DelSignore of Bacco Ristorante and Pernoi. They believed in me to take this idea and leap! I felt this need to highlight and bring together great culinary leaders with the booming culinary scene in Detroit while aiding and elevating the need to support Breast Cancer. There was no event like this in the metro Detroit area. Breast Cancer is so pervasive. The statistics have not changed. I in 8 will diagnosed in their lifetime.

By collaborating with our community and supporting the researchers, physicians and continued patient outreach, we will further foster our direct impact locally and nationally. From great need can come great generosity. The hospitality industry has come together to show their support and meeting this challenge. In just five years, Uncork for a Cure has raised over 1 million dollars funding six research studies on Lobular Breast cancer an underfunded and under researched common subtype of Breast Cancer which accounts to 4ok women diagnosed a year. We are determined to change this.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Yoga is all encompassing. It helps your mind process any pain, and learning to let go and learning to accept things you can’t change and learning to love yourself and be content.

Advocate and Educate yourself — You will have some very bad days ahead so know what is happening to you and your body.

You need to be CEO of yourself, build your team of experts, research the best care and clinical trials and generate a strategic plan that best suits you. I feel the more engaged you are, the more control you have — mentally and physically — over your care.

Don’t let fear paralyze you

On Days you feel good, empower others and it will build your strength as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

In the next year, 270,000 women in the U.S. will receive a breast cancer diagnosis. One in 8 women in this country will be diagnosed in their lifetime. We have the opportunity to help, to continue to raise awareness. To me, the fight is personal. I ask the community to make it personal as well — that my story and the stories of those you love to inspire you to keep fighting with me, to broaden the reach we have together.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.dynamifoundation.org

The Dynami Foundation works all year long to educate and raise funds for research.

This November the Dynami Foundation is so thrilled to have an event again and to bring people together to celebrate. Indoor and outdoor space will be used to make sure everyone feels safe.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!