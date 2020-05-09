Flora Fly: Empowering Women By Creating Sustainable Livelihood!

Women empowerment has always accounted for being an integral part of any nation. It is imperative that if a country wants to grow, then the women of the land should be empowered and self-sustainable. Let us understand what precisely the empowerment of women means? Providing women with financial and intellectual independence is empowering women. The aspect discussed above, in addition to the confidence in doing what and where in their lives, enables them. Plus, they help them choose the correct path following it.

What Is Stopping Women From Embracing Empowerment And Financial Stability?

Women in India often get confined to one place, and therefore, it is not easy for women to educate themselves. Education for women became possible after many reforms that took place in the post-independence era. However, that hasn’t brought about significant changes in the conditions of the lower and middle classes.

An observation that supports the fact is the means of education and earnings got circulated among men who in turn, more than often, become addicts or end up physically abusing the women in their families or otherwise. The activity includes mentally and emotionally torturing women as well. And, the past few years have seen women withdrawing from the labour market concludingly.

How Is Flora Fly Helping Women Attain Sustainable Livelihood?

Flora Fly is on a mission-oriented voyage to make every woman in India self-sustainable and enable her to earn a livelihood. In this context, the organization is motivating and assisting women in bringing into being, small business or what people term as ‘laghu udyog.’ The main objective is to synergize the opportunities among women and carve an exclusive path of growth for them.

The process results in empowering and providing financial stability. Flora Fly has numerous opportunities for women and to increase their participation in the growth & development of family and nation on the whole. Several women became budding entrepreneurs under the umbrella of Flora Fly.

What Are The Parameters To Initiate Business With Flora Fly?

The parameters range as follows:

– Women should have the zeal to become self-sufficient and self-earning.

– A space to incept their business.

– Lots and lots of self-confidence.

After adhering to the above parameters, Flora Fly helps women in developing and growing their businesses. It monitors the inception of personal wellness and skincare business as well. Furthermore, it provides for the opening of small ‘Kirana Shops’ and scraps paper business.

Flora Fly creates an income source for women and helps them in establishing the foundation. By monthly income source, it becomes accessible and adaptive for women to support and take care of the family.

Girls and women have an inappropriate share of the responsibilities in poverty-stricken families. And, it is also evident that women do not benefit from the economic growth in the nation, and the condition of women in the country remains the same.

The main problems they face is the limited number of educational possibilities and lack of adequate food. Moreover, if women choose to go for higher wages, they are generally paid less as compared to men. So, we have seen that a separate, individual business is always beneficial for women. In this advent, Flora Fly is enhancing and transforming the existence of women by providing a livelihood for growth and survival.

By this, these women can support their families. In some families, there are no earning members, and either the husband is deceased or drunkard. So, they have no income source; for them, Flora Fly is creating a source of sustainable income and long-term business. Further guidance by Flora Fly will flourish the process and their intent.

Flora Fly takes immense pride in the abilities of women and believes when women are earning; they are not only independent but also happy and content.