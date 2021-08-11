Flip King – Health is Wealth

Beating the Odds; How the Flip King Seized His Success

Real estate investor Nick Luevano beat the odds early on when as a college student at San Diego State University Luevano saw the waves of millennials pour into colleges, only to be met with limited opportunities and dissatisfaction after graduating. This gave him the drive needed to challenge the status quo in his first entrepreneurial pursuit, “I began my career in 2013 in the Network Marketing Industry, I am well known for catapulting a Millennial Movement of entrepreneurs, globally challenging the status quo of the typical millennial college student. In the process of building this movement, I built a sales organization of over 5,000 customers within 25 states and over 15 countries worldwide, reached the top 1% within my company, and generated millions in global sales.”

When asked about how he was able to find such outstanding success early on, he says, “So I ended up at the path of most resistance, I left everything I knew at the time to dive into the world of entrepreneurship that was so new and unfamiliar to me. I took all of my natural abilities and acquired skills and took a chance at it, worked smart, worked hard, invested in myself and eventually mastered it and now I get to help guide others on their paths through their journey.”

Since his initial career in network marketing, Luevano was able to find a new path that all but guaranteed the generational wealth he was looking for. After being introduced to Real Estate and making more than $90,000 in his first month, he immediately went all in on the industry and opened and co-founded his real estate investment company in Beverly Hills, CA. The focus of this company is acquiring and depositing residential properties. But this isn’t Luevano’s only successful company in real estate field, after having so much success over the years it inspired him to found his next company, “I am also the Co-owner and Founder of Millennial Flippers, one of the fastest growing Real Estate educational platforms that teaches individuals how to leverage their passions in order to create wealth through Real Estate.”

Luevano knows that he can’t accomplish all of this alone. “Finding a mentor is one of the things I didn’t do right away that I wish I would’ve. It would’ve saved me time, energy, effort and money. Now, mentorship, guidance and coaching is something I believe every entrepreneur should invest into, no matter what level you’re on. I believe it’s possible to turn decades into days and that’s what mentorship is all about.”

Luevano credits much of his success to his non stop and aggressive work ethic, “I’m a workaholic, I love what I do and I have a passion for growth and expansion in all areas. This requires me to be extremely focused, disciplined and resilient. I believe in being sound in all areas – mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. So I make sure I have all of those things in check by eating right, going to the gym, letting go of unnecessary or momentary emotions, reading to grow my mind and going to church and having an active prayer life.”

This kind of relentless attitude is what led Luevano to close over 500+ real estate transactions in the last 5 years and in the process coached hundreds of entrepreneurs into expert investors. He’s also been able to diversify his profits by investing in multiple companies over the years. “I’m a 31 year old self made multi- millionaire. I have a passion for working with different people, businesses and cultures across the world. I believe in using real estate as a tool to create generational wealth and have made it my mission to help others succeed in the same way I have.” Check out Luevano’s next steps on Instagram @Flipking and see where he goes next!