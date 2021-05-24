Flint Lane of Billtrust: “Optimizing Productivity”

More Agility & Faster Decision Making Through Data. Digital transformation allows companies to stay on their toes and address whatever challenges come their way. This requires the ability to make faster and more informed business decisions based on data and real-time business insights. The good news is that businesses today have incredible access to this type of data as well as analytics tools that can help them make sense of it all.

Flint Lane is the Founder and CEO of Billtrust. Under his leadership since 2001, the company has enjoyed significant growth providing invoice-to-cash services to companies throughout North America. Flint has been named as one of the 25 Most Influential Financial Operations Professionals by the Institute of Financial Operations (IFO), and also has been recognized as the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year®.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In 1998, I co-founded an electronic bill payment and presentment company called Paytrust. We allowed consumers not only to pay all of their bills online but also receive all their bills online. We would redirect a consumer’s bills to one of our processing centers where we would scan, digitize and then present on our web site so they could then pay online.

It’s a great service that still exists today, but it’s a really difficult business model. We made the bet that once we got enough bill volume, we could convince billers to deliver them to us electronically instead of through the mail which would save them a ton of money. We were wrong. We couldn’t convince any billers to do it because they didn’t have the technical capability to do so.

I started Billtrust in 2001 based on that experience. The world was moving to electronic billing, and we were betting that billers would struggle with that transition. The same trend had played out in other industries like payroll, so it was not that crazy of a bet. What was different was our approach. We believed, and still do, that customers want a single solution to solve all problems related to invoicing and payments, which at the time included printing and mailing paper bills, faxing bills, as well as billing through normal electronic channels. That was considered somewhat heretical to do at the time, and investors were turned off by that aspect. What most people didn’t understand was controlling the paper bill allowed us to aggressively market the electronic billing alternatives, and thus accelerate adoption.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

We spent the first six months or so building a product that we thought the market needed and would pay for. I knew my limitations, and one of them was that I wasn’t a salesperson. Since our product was tailored to medium-sized businesses, we knew that we needed a professional to sell into that segment. Our first hire was someone who responded to our classified ad for a commission-only salesperson, meaning they only make money when they sell something. I thought this was a brilliant idea because, if he didn’t sell the product, it wouldn’t cost us anything. Well, he didn’t sell anything, and it cost us a lot including delaying us for 3–4 months, no market feedback and not enough prospect interaction. The obvious lesson, and one I should have known, is that you get what you pay for. Great salespeople get paid healthy base salaries AND commission.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve got a wicked case of impostor syndrome, which means I constantly feel like I’m not up to the challenge. I was a computer science major and never got my MBA, so felt like I was always behind other CEOs. One of the benefits of this is that I was never afraid to ask for help or admit I didn’t know something. Immediately after starting Billtrust, I created an Advisory Board to help me grow. There were three people who I greatly respected and from whom I’d benefit from their guidance that I thought I could benefit from their guidance — John Yapaola, Etienne Boillot and Ken Kay. They each had wildly different backgrounds, which was a big plus. We would meet quarterly, and I would tap into them whenever I was faced with a tough situation or was unclear of the correct path.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Many startups fail. The vast majority of businesses don’t eventually become public companies. The odds of a founder starting a business and leading it through an IPO are astronomically low. I’m a math guy, and I recognize that odds are stacked against us as a business and me as the founder and CEO. For businesses to successfully navigate this journey, they have to recognize that the playbook has to change from stage to stage.

Early in the Billtrust journey I read the book, “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” by Marshall Goldsmith. It was one of the most important books I’ve ever read. As the title suggests, you have to expect to be constantly evolving both as a business and an individual if you are going to consistently grow and achieve your goals.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose-driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Our initial purpose was to lead the charge towards electronic billing. The world’s moving to e-billing, and billers were going to need help. That was not a wildly crazy bet, but many people thought that at the time. The way we went about it, though, was very different. We modeled our business much like CheckFree did in the online bill pay industry. In the old days, when online bill pay was launching, in order to deliver a 100% experience, CheckFree and others would allow consumers to pay all their bills online but, in the background, often they would cut a paper check, and that was the best way to control the transition from a analog or print to digital payment.

Billtrust has modeled our business on that same sort of transactional shift. We help our customers with printing and mailing invoices for the sole purpose of ultimately converting those to electronic transactions while reducing dependence on paper checks which still account for 42% of all B2B transactions, according to the Association of Financial Professionals. And over the last 19+ years, we’ve seen a significant shift from analog to digital among our customers. The first 10 years, we were focused on invoicing and payments and offering a complete end-to-end invoicing and payment solution. Over the last eight years, we’ve rounded out our accounts receivable (AR) solution with many other capabilities which have allowed us to grow our customer base and strengthen B2B payments overall.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m very excited about our Business Payments Network (BPN), which we launched in late 2018 with Visa and continues to grow. To put BPN into context, it is Venmo for B2B payments. When you pay your friends with Venmo, you don’t first ask them what their bank account and routing numbers are, you just send the payment via Venmo, and Venmo accesses a directory of people who like to get paid. It’s also a money movement tool. And that’s what BPN is for B2B. We’ve partnered with some of the biggest brands in the accounts payable (AP) space to allow them to pay more suppliers through BPN and solve some of their business problems like integrating with accounts payables portals. For the suppliers who are receiving payments, we act as a single aggregation engine for payments and remittance data so they can easily apply cash into their ERP.

Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

To put it simply, 2020 challenged organizations across all industries as the world came to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing everyone to ask questions like: “How will I get paid?” “Where is the risk in my portfolio?” How can I enable my team to work remotely?” Digital transformation means having the tools in place to answer these questions under any circumstance.

While the pandemic has certainly accelerated the urgency around answering these questions, there was already a digital transformation occurring, especially in the B2B market. It’s now essential for organizations to ask themselves if they are prepared to succeed with the right digital transformation strategies and deliver value to customers in a way that’s manageable.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

All businesses can stand to benefit from digital transformation, but it’s something I’ve been especially passionate about for a long time in a B2B payments context, especially where they can be integrated with an ERP or accounts payable platform. In particular, there’s a lot to be gained with larger businesses that have significant invoice volume, i.e. enterprises that send out between 5,000 and 2 million invoices per month. To send these invoices manually and then await paper-based payments at this scale is incredibly costly and time-consuming, yet there are still a significant number of businesses operating this way, despite a slow and steady shift to digital.

With that said, if there is a lesson to be taken from the pandemic, it’s that accelerated digitization across industries and organizations of all sizes is a critical component of doing business today. As we’ve seen with the events of 2020, we live in an unpredictable world that can change at a moment’s notice. And while the pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities that existed in the legacy business world, it also illuminated the strength of digital transformation and its ability to help all companies navigate whatever challenges come their way.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Helping organizations embrace digitization and integrated payments is at the core of what we do. It’s a mission that has become more important than ever since the onset of COVID-19.

For B2B companies in the U.S., paper checks delivered by mail remain the most popular form of payment. However, with the pandemic forcing AP and AR teams to work remotely, and the U.S. Postal Service facing their own impact from the crisis, it’s become more challenging to send and process checks. In this respect, digitizing the end-to-end payments process has become crucial as a way for our customers to reduce strains on their teams and preserve the overall financial health of their organization.

The impact from digitizing the order-to-cash process is massive. A recent Forrester study commissioned by Billtrust found that one company — a U.S.-based heavy equipment dealer with more than 500 million dollars in annual revenue — realized an ROI of 390% over three years and over 1.1 million dollars in cost savings from using Billtrust solutions resulting in a payback period of less than six months.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

In the B2B payments space, the main challenge when it comes to digitization is inertia. It’s an industry that historically lags behind its B2C counterpart, as evident by the pervasive use of paper checks. This lag in payments technology adoption, combined with a prevalence of disparate platforms and portals, creates many complexities surrounding the digital payments adoption. We have an eSolutions team which helps companies transition their customers to electronic invoicing and payment methods for lower costs and improved cash flow. BPN, which I mentioned earlier, also helps companies overcome the complexities by acting as the Venmo for B2B payments, making it far easier for organizations on both sides of a transaction to send and receive digital payments in ways that suit their unique needs and preferences.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.) Adapting to Remote Environments. The move to remote environments during COVID-19 was a huge challenge. We saw 95% of our own workforce — which is about 550+ employees — shift to working from home during the pandemic. This transition from the office has been especially difficult for accounts receivable and collections teams who were suddenly tasked with maintaining the financial health of their organizations from home.

Lockdown measures and safety protocols have prevented them from performing tasks, many of which seem simple on the service but have taken on new urgency, such as going into the office to run check scanning equipment in order to process payments. Many of our clients say that the biggest impact on cash flow is getting paid on time. This means that companies not only had to worry about receiving payments on time, but also processing them swiftly. This all contributed to a company’s days sales outstanding (DSO) which is the average number of days it takes credit sales to be converted into cash.

Things like our Mobile Deposit app enabled our users to better adapt to the work-from-home environment by helping them deposit checks from anywhere with an experience that closely replicated that of a consumer banking app.

2.) Optimizing Productivity. Carrying on the theme above, digitization can have an enormous impact on productivity, especially at a time when companies working remotely are having to do more with less. It’s fair to say that teams are experiencing strain at unprecedented levels as they face a myriad of new challenges. And while we can’t be sure when our work lives will resume any sense of normalcy, companies that commit to digital transformation in 2021 can boost their efficiencies and ease unnecessary stress on their employees.

At Billtrust, we have a design philosophy that’s centered around customer understanding, with all of our solutions created to help teams minimize manual strains and maximize the time they’re able to spend on growing their business. For example, in 2020 we upgraded the machine learning in our cash application software to allow our customers to match payments more quickly and accurately, get paid faster and reap significant time savings.

3.) Improving an Organization’s Overall Financial Health. As we’ve already discussed, the B2B payments space has been way slower to embrace digitization than its B2C counterpart. However, the crisis has placed them at a crossroads where they either choose digital transformation or risk exacerbating the challenges that exist in today’s environment. For instance, studies show that about 43% of invoices across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada were unpaid by their due date in 2020, which was a 25% increase from the year previous.

Digitization can help businesses speed up their cash flow, while automating the end-to-end order-to-cash process through digital invoices, electronic payments, and even streamlined collections processes. It essentially allows businesses to facilitate payments on their terms while offering customers the flexibility to pay through the channels they prefer. While this is especially important in today’s landscape, the truth is that digitization is going to be key to preserving the financial health of an organization in the future as the costs of manual payments processing go up and convenience and speed become B2B buyers’ top priorities.

As I touched on previously, a recent Forrester study commissioned by Billtrust analyzed the impact of our digital solutions and found that one of our large clients saved about 1.1 million dollars with a payback period of less than six months. This same organization experienced 46,000 dollars in savings in days sales outstanding and bad debt. In ordinary times, managing these two components is important. But in this already insolvent landscape, they’ve both become mission critical.

4.) Elevating the Customer Experience. In today’s fiercely competitive business landscape, the pressure on brands to find ways to differentiate themselves is greater than ever before. Historically, B2B’s have lagged behind when it comes to delivering this type of CX for their buyers, but digitization has opened up a whole new world of possibility and opportunity for them to serve their customers in the ways they expect to be served.

5.) More Agility & Faster Decision Making Through Data. Digital transformation allows companies to stay on their toes and address whatever challenges come their way. This requires the ability to make faster and more informed business decisions based on data and real-time business insights. The good news is that businesses today have incredible access to this type of data as well as analytics tools that can help them make sense of it all.

In today’s environment, perhaps one of the greatest applications of digitization for decision making is when it comes to extending credit to customers. Until now, credit management has been an incredibly manual task, which has prohibited organizations from making good decisions based on the most up-to-date data. Yet, as credit risk managers are under constant pressure to make more — and better — credit decisions.

We launched our smart Credit Application in 2019 for this very reason. It helps suppliers automate data collection from an applicant’s bank, tax documents and other sources of financial information, helping customers efficiently organize information and allowing them to make credit decisions based on their own parameters. This enables them to take the manual tasks out of credit management and leverage AI-powered predictions to make better decisions, faster.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

To create a culture of innovation within any organization, there must first be a commitment to CX. Customers’ needs, wants, and expectations will shift as they persist through the highs of a flourishing economy and lows of an economic recession, which means that the definition of innovation will fluctuate, too. No matter the landscape, companies must commit to understanding their customers at the individual level so that they can truly learn how to deliver what they need, when they need it.

From the beginning, customer experience has been an important driver of decision making for Billtrust. We always keep in mind one of our most important Billtrust values: “What would the customer want?” That’s why we regularly ask customers to grade our performance and provide feedback through tools like Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys and CSAT assessments after every engagement. In the past year in particular, we’ve seen how this consistent focus on CX has enabled us to confidently develop new solutions that address our customers’ biggest pain points.

CX should always be a guiding light for innovation and the first bullet point in every competitive strategy. We may not always know what’s around the corner, but with CX at the core of everything we do, we at least know that the decisions we make will be because of our understanding of our customers, which is key for designing solutions that increase productivity and maximize profitability.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In 7th grade I had this really quirky teacher named Mr. Katzoff who claimed he was an actual wizard. He would have us read poetry and learn all sorts of esoteric things. One of the quotes he made us memorize was, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” The essence of this is simple. If you want to accomplish something of substance that’s going to take a while, you might as well get started. At Billtrust we like to use a different version of this: How do you eat an Elephant? One bite at a time.

