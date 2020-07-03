Flight Anxiety – Top Tips to Manage Your Fear of Flying

Flying is convenient for long-distance trips, whether it is for business or you are finally taking that much deserved holiday.

However, a lot of us find it super nerve-wracking to travel by air with anxiety about everything from being in a confined space to the risk of crashing.

Fortunately, if statistics are anything to go by, you do not have that much to worry about. But you’ve probably heard this all before, and the thought of flying still triggers your anxiety.

To help you out, below are ten foolproof tips that should help you manage your fear of flying in the long run.

1. Wear yourself out before your trip

It works particularly well with long-distance flights, but it could also help you with shorter trips.

Look at it this way – you can’t freak out if you are too tired to stay awake. So, make sure to starve your body of proper rest before the big flight. That way, the moment you are all settled in, you will be knocked out before your anxiety gets a chance to ruin the trip for you.

2. Book an aisle seat

An aisle seat is something to consider if your fear of flying is associated with a fear of heights. Booking an aisle seat will keep you far enough away from the window and all the scariness outside while also giving you the freedom from the aisle space.

Space will also help you feel a lot less trapped, which helps with managing the fear even more. So, no window seats and no self-sandwiching between two people!

3. Talk to an experienced flier

If you are terrified of flying, you must have your own set of concerns, as earlier mentioned. Whether it is the fear of crashing or discomfort in the space constraints, it always helps to get some information.

And who better to ask than someone who has some flight experience? Reach out to that relative or friend who is constantly flying and get some information and tips from them.

4. Learn the facts

While you are on that path of learning, you could also manage your anxiety by studying up on statistics and circumstances surrounding the world of air travel. It will give you a clearer idea of your safety probabilities, which will help put you at ease.

It is also essential to understand different situations, especially turbulence, and once you get the principle, it becomes significantly less scary.

The bottom line is that a little studying might be what you need to get over your fears.

5. Choose an airline you are comfortable with

Confidence in the crew and the airline goes a long way towards helping you manage your fear of flying. So, don’t feel weird about being nitpicky about the company you choose to fly with. Look at their safety records and their quality control policies, and this will help you select the very best out there. That way, you know that you are in safe hands, and the experience becomes less daunting.

6. Try noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones work like magic when it comes to getting over anxiety in general, and fear of flying is no different. There is something about the sensory deprivation and emersion into your calming playlist of choice that does wonders for your peace of mind. So, if you are looking for a quick fix, then this is a hack worth trying out. Brands like Sony or Bose usually release new noise-canceling headphones every year.

7. Follow the cabin crew’s rules

Listening to the pilot and the flight attendants will help you ease your anxiety. They are trained on how best to prepare you for the flight and different eventualities. Having this knowledge will help put you at ease.

8. Try some breathing exercises

Experts recommend using breathing exercises to stop anxiety attacks, and you can also use them to prevent them in this situation. They help calm you down and could even slow down your heart rate, therefore preventing, or at the very least, minimizing the intensity of any attacks.

9. Medicate; legally

If you feel that you genuinely cannot do it yourself, then do not be ashamed to get some pharmaceutical help. You could get anti-anxiety medication or sleeping pills to put you down for the flight. Just talk to your doctor and get a legal and accurately dosed prescription appropriate for your situation.

10. Avoid caffeine

That cup of coffee or energy drink before your trip is not a good idea. Caffeine is a potent stimulant that makes anxiety attacks a whole lot worse in addition to themselves, causing their own particular form of it. Instead, try something like warm water or calming teas with low caffeine content to ease your mind before the trip.

11. Pack up small snacks

One thing that can certainly increase your level of stress is flying with an empty stomach. Make sure you eat well before flying. Pack up some healthy foods to bring on a long flight with you, something like nuts, sandwich, or a salad.