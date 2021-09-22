Flexispot Standiversary: A time to celebrate with deals and prizes, specially made for you

It’s that time of the year already; the Flexispot anniversary is right around the corner, which means exciting deals all around. This is not just any anniversary; being the 5th anniversary, Flexispot is going all out on this one, with the biggest anniversary sale of the year, to commemorate the brand’s influence and success over the past five years.

For this period, Flexispot has unveiled a slew of prize-winning activities that you can take part in, as well as incredible discounts. Flexispot Standiversary is the perfect time of year for you to get the ergonomic station of your dreams, especially as more people transition into remote and hybrid work systems.

Flexispot is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of eco-friendly ergonomic products in Europe and the US. The company helps people, remote workers, students, freelancers, and many others unlock their full potential with incredible ergonomic workstations to aid them. Experts at Flexispot believe that everyone should live a healthier life without compromising their productivity and performance. Therefore, introducing Flexispot ergonomic solutions in your space can help you enjoy your work and play in a comfortable environment.

Flexispot Standiversary

This year, Flexispot is holding nothing back with their anniversary deals. Upgrade your space with a Flexispot standing desk, office chair or desk converter from the list of items on Flexispot’s anniversary sale. It is time to treat yourself to great products for increased comfort, focus and performance.

Starting from the end of September, contests to win and discounts will be available for you to grab. You can take advantage of the Spin and Win, the 9.9S challenge or the $5 to $50 fun ways to win amazing prizes from Flexispot. On the sale end, you have access to a massive flash sale and direct discount on select items from Flexispot.

For more information on these exciting Standiversary activities, keep reading!

But first, here’s why Flexispot products are right for you.

Admittedly, the ergonomic industry is growing as more companies step into the sector to provide solutions for workers. It is incredibly difficult to find the right products to make your work life fun and healthy without negatively affecting your performance. For the past five years, the team at Flexispot has worked hard to ensure they provide cutting-edge products that cater to the needs of modern-day workers, students, freelancers and many more.

Flexispots promise to customers is to provide unique designs, eco-friendly products that are in line with technological advancements and cater to workplace needs. So, whether you work from home, the office, or you need a study desk, Flexispot standing desks provide just that, with a touch of style to liven up your space.

The importance of adopting an active lifestyle and avoiding sedentarism for health and productivity reasons cannot be said enough. Flexispot has seen to it that their products promote health and fun at work. The adjustment times and periods for Flexispot products do not interfere with your work and literally take seconds.

Anniversary deals

The Flexispot Standiversary is one of the most awaited events of 2021, being the biggest anniversary sale of the year. It is an event where a load of fun activities have been created for customers to participate and win prizes ranging from standing desks to gift cards.

One of the most awaited activities is the Spin and Win and the massive discounts on the flash sale of the year. Below are details of each of the activities this year:

Spin and Win

As the name suggests, you get to spin a wheel of prizes and win what you spin. To participate, every customer receives ONE FREE SPIN. However, if you want to participate in more spins, you can do so by subscribing and sharing online posts to enhance your chances of winning. This activity is open for participation from 20th September to 30th September 2021.

The prizes you stand to win from this contest include coupons, gift cards of up to $927, Flexispot products and discount offers. The coveted Kana Bamboo standing desk and Seiffen Standing desk are up for grabs on the Spin and win wheel.

As part of Flexispot’s efforts to provide eco-friendly products, give back to nature, and their collaboration with One Tree Planted, Flexispot is also giving customers an opportunity to plant a tree at the Win and Spin.

All prize winners will receive their prizes in the form of coupons that will be valid up to 30th September 2021.

$5 to $50

This is another highlight of the Flexispot Standiversary. Customers interested in this offer get to give a deposit of $5 between 20th September and 26th September 2021 in order to unlock a $50 discount on the purchase of any of the three standing desks on offer. These are:

Electric Height Adjustable Standing desk E2AL

Ergonomic Gaming Desk with Mouse Pad

Smart Bike Trainer Stand BT0

Once you have paid the deposit, the discounts will be available from 27th September to 29th September 2021. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer to get your dream standing desk, gaming desk or bike trainer.

The $5 deposit is subject to the 30-day free return policy.

9.27s challenge

You can also take part in the 9.9s challenge, which is available from 20th September to 30th September 2021.

How it works, you get to press and hold the timer and must release the button to stop the clock at a special number. To win the prize, it has got to be any of the four special numbers, either 7.7s, 9.99s, 2.22s and 9.27s. You can try your luck as many times as you want to win coupons.

The top prizes for this contest include:

Comhar Standing desks

Stanmore II Bluetooth speakers

Canyon Roadlite Bikes

The lottery pool

In addition to winning the prizes mentioned above in the 9.9s challenge, you are also entered into the lottery pool when you stop at any of the unique numbers. The grand winner will be picked from this pool at random and announced on 7th October 2021.

Rules of engagement

Flexispot Standiversary activities are open for all to participate in. Customers and participants are free to participate in ALL activities, as long as they adhere to each activity’s rules of engagement. All contests will run during the indicated dates.

Flash sale and discounts

The fun doesn’t stop with the activities; Flexispot has also prepared a massive flash sale in honor of their five years, as well as a slew of incredible discounts on select items.

The Flash sale

The Standiversary flash sale is available to customers and participants from 27th September to 29th September 2021. This sale will feature a range of standing desks that you can grab at very affordable prices. Enjoy discounts of up to $100 on the following products:

Seiffen standing desk that will go for $209.99 down from $309.99

The EN1+48 at $229.99 from $359.99

M3B at $199.99 from $269.99

M7L down to $169.99 from $229.99

V9+V9B at $329.99 from $449.99

EC9/E9 at $229.99 from $299.99

Direct discounts

Starting from 25th September to 30th September 2021, Flexispot is unveiling a list of products available at a discount on their store. Massive discounts of up to $100 are up for grabs on these items. Visit Flexispot.com for more information on the items on this list and to make your order.

A time to celebrate!

The Flexispot standiversary is a time to celebrate five successful years of providing excellent service and quality products to customers. According to Melody Chen, the Marketing Director at Flexispot, the event is about commemorating Flexispot and its customers. They have shown incredible support and trust to Flexispot over the past five years. “Any celebration would be incomplete without our customers. Therefore, I welcome everyone to enjoy and participate in Flexispot Standiversary to make the most of this event.”

In addition to celebrating the five years of Flexispot, it is also a time to look forward to many more years and more cutting-edge products from the brand. To improve customer satisfaction, the brand takes into account customer requests and feedback to better their products and service delivery.

Looking at the fun activities and incredible prices and discounts on products this year, you cannot afford to miss out on the fun. Mark your calendar for each of the events, and don’t miss out on the fantastic activities. It is easy to see why this is one of the most anticipated events of 2021. Extraordinary prizes await you, so join the celebration!

Share the luck!

Flexispot works to serve the needs of its customers. The connection with its customers drives the team to produce better solutions for modern workers and students. These solutions don’t stop at product design rather expand into technology, health and the team continue to research other meaningful ways to provide the best working solutions to improve lives.

As you participate in the amazing activities prepared by Flexispot, remember to tell a friend who needs a fun and healthy workspace to join in the fun. Sharing is caring, and Flexispot is gearing up towards transforming all workspaces into healthy and fun stations.