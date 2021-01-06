Flexible Work is the Beginning of a Revolution

The Industrial Revolution was something that aided in structuring the common and popular working life of the people. This meant a 9am-5pm working time, commonly five days per week.

The structure of this work type was something that took hold across nations, borders, seas. It has been something that has been cemented into our lives, almost subconsciously and (consequently) effortlessly.

Until today.

It’s incredibly exhilarating to see how the world changes. And, how extremely lucky we are to be able to witness history with our own eyes. Our own lives are being directly influenced by the shifts and changes of culture across the world. Whether we notice it or not.

It’s a rare time, and it’s something we truly need to value. Our opportunities and options are changing, and for the better. Here’s how;

Flexible work is introducing a new type of worker

No longer is the 9-5 worker being seen as the common option. There are now other alternatives that better suit the lives of more people. Alternative working options that allow for accessibility, transparency and direct access to technological advancements that allow for the next step in working life, inventive ideas and creative industry to take place.

It’s a win for more people, but most importantly a great step forward for those who are parents, live with a disability, are unable to work because of mental health, or struggle with employment.

Flexible work using the advancements of technology and the empathetic understanding of who we are as humans is going to be able to provide more people with more opportunity.

2. We’re learning that there is more to life than work

Faced with a global pandemic, although difficult, life’s choices become easier. We’ve shifted closer to understanding what, and who, we truly value. This includes the importance of saying ‘no’ to work if we are unwell, ‘no’ to overtime on a special occasion, ‘no’ to meetings and agendas when our mental health needs time to decipher a haze.

People are moving from the hustle and bustle of city life to the stillness of the country and beaches, something that provides a distinctive insight into the values of the community.

There is less focus on money, although it’s something that is still lusted and longed for. More people are understanding that they don’t require as much money as they thought they needed to get by.

Life is becoming more about living than it is about work, and this is becoming more and more acceptable within the community. Working extensive hours until you make yourself sick is no longer a trophy of success.

3. Flexibility is a key player throughout next century

Flexible work is not the only flexibility of our time. We’re becoming flexible in living, flexible in gender, flexible in understanding, flexible in thought, flexible in identity.

And it is all completely OK.

So, if you’re not considering flexibility as part of your forward thinking in business planning, life adjustments or common understandings, you’re going to fall behind.

Structure in regards to processes and procedures are not going to be the thing that gets us through another pandemic, another win, another loss. It’s going to be adaptability and flexibility, no matter the industry, idea, or innovation, that keeps us ahead.

Flexibility is what is driving us forward during unprecedented times, and it is what will keep us afloat for far longer.

4. Our power is being defined by our choices

This one is a BIG one.

Commonly people make choices based on values, circumstances and character. But, with the flexibility of our time, there is a shift in power. While legislation and case law are things that remain solid in regulating our people and economy, the people are gaining lived experience on the importance of this regulation and why our voices matter.

The most obvious example is the US Election.

But beyond this, our choices are now also being influenced by our increased understanding that our voice really does matter. And while our collective voice has always been something of unequivocal value, it’s now becoming apparent to more people who are seeing the consequences of thoughtless choices regarding important moments, events and ideas.

Power to the people. Here’s to 2021.

Written by Natalie Scanlon, writer, word expert and business founder.