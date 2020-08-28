Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Flattening the Nerve

"Life is tough my darling, But so are you."

I’m not usually one to freak out but I’m probably (like you) worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

It doesn’t help that it’s been a torrential downpour here in Los Angeles and that I witnessed a pedestrian crossing on Wilshire and Westwood being hit by a car — smashing the windshield, flipping in the air and landing on his back. (He’s apparently okay!)

I am, however, not going to let the panic stop me!

I’m building out a video production studio in my home so if I’m quarantined I’ll still have a way to share content to all you amazing entrepreneurs out there!

I’m rejiggering my book launch for the little brand book and making it a virtual live event instead! Hope you can all join me!

I’m so inspired by the many entrepreneurs who are reaching out and helping others in this time of crisis!

If there’s anything you need help with please reach out to me so I can see how I can help.

I’m the meantime, whether you’re quarantined or pursuing the world with full abandon, please feel free to check out my article on the Joyful Pursuit of Imperfection.

May you be safe, may life be kind to you and your family. May you avoid the world’s worst atrocities.

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

