Flashback Quick Note Diary: Chick Webb #BlackAmericanHer/History360

There are those times when I wish I could go back to those times. Those Old Jazz times of Swing music and dancing at the Savoy! My, what did it feel like, back then? How did it feel to move through that kind of dynamic genre of Black American musicality and culture? Can you imagine the vibe, back then? Do you reflect on the atmospheres of Black American social life, and what it must have been like for our people, back then? Well, I do. Listening to those stories of the elders. Reflecting on the way in which they took the blessings of time, and made it their own, was a healing ointment. I can speak for myself, concerning this. Quite honestly, I find such to be rather interesting. Why?

So often when we hear about the Black American experience, in those earlier times, oppression is the first thing to come to mind. And yet, there is so much more. Just hearing the stories-the music-we come to see how our people developed ways of thriving and living, in spite of. It’s a beautiful thing, shouldn’t you agree? My, how beautiful, indeed!

Listening to the stories of one of my late grandfathers, I could still hear the eloquence of that Swing music, during his lifetime! I imagine the gentility of Nat King Cole, and that kind of eloquent timber in Black American aesthetics. Remembering it in such a way that during certain times of the day, I just have to put on a certain song and pretend I am living there, back then, in such times. My, how good, it feels! Oh, so good! Wishing to dress as the women, back then. Yearning and hoping to design my hair as they did. Dancin’ in the way that they danced. Just feelin’ so free in a time when they were portrayed as not being “as humane,” as the mainstream media had depicted them to be! How intriguing!

So, there comes those particular artists, whose songs you put on. They don’t sing. They simply play. The longer the song, the more the imagination in wanting to journey back to a certain time. Should you be an elder, it simply takes you back to a certain timeframe! Technically, you get to experience it (and re-live it) all over agsin. It’s just that simple. Music, and especially instrumental music, permits you to do that very same thing. Music can be a mental and cultural time machine.

So, on certain days, I grant myself the leisure of being able to turn on a song from that era of Swing. I like to pretend; playing make-believe, as if I am at the Savoy! Yes, it’s beautiful! A splendid time to have in one’s solitude! Furthermore, I would like to really go back with a record player of my own. Purchasing those gigantic records and listening in the way, that the elders once did. Oh yes! It feels so good!

There was one particular song, which adds vitality to that time of solitude-at least for my personal timing! What males it so beautiful is that it gets you into that mood for Swing! That Ol’ time Swing! The song is called “The King Porter Stomp.” And stomping and singing is clearly one of my joys! It’s a song so sweet, that it’s performed by none other than the legendary drummer. . .

Chick Webb