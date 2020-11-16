Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

FIYA: Luxury Footwear

FIYA, a luxury footwear brand, has launched luxury shoes for kids. The FIYA kids classic low top is a luxury, casual shoe that is ideal for everyday wear. This streamlined and durable sneaker has its inspiration from the tennis court and is perfect for kids who are rough with their shoes. These shoes are handcrafted […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

FIYA, a luxury footwear brand, has launched luxury shoes for kids. The FIYA kids classic low top is a luxury, casual shoe that is ideal for everyday wear. This streamlined and durable sneaker has its inspiration from the tennis court and is perfect for kids who are rough with their shoes. These shoes are handcrafted in Italy and are made of Italian leather. The heel counter, ankle collar, and tongue are quilted to wrap up kids’ feet while providing support. With its modern and classic design, it will complement any shoe collection.

FIYA also launched luxury men’s dress shoes that can also be worn as casual wear. The FIYA classic dockside men’s shoes are quality wear that is fashion-forward. The design is timeless, versatile, and brings style to any classic combination. The shoes provide comfort throughout the day while maintaining their pristine quality. The shoes are made of genuine Italian leather with classic stitching and metal reinforced eyelets. These shoes are perfect for dressing up or for casual purposes.

ABOUT FIYA
FIYA is a luxury shoe line that is handcrafted in Italy with impeccable attention to detail on each pair of shoes. The designer, CJ the Visionary, has always had an eye for fashion. He’s a host on the podcast Reality Intercepted where he gives his unfiltered views on real issues that happen all over the world.

Links:
https://www.aliveshoes.com/brand/fiya

Jae Monique, Contributing Writer

Jae Monique is a contributing writer for several online media outlets. She is also a podcast host on Reality Intercepted. Throughout her career, she has interviewed numerous entertainment professionals, music artists, and celebrities.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Thrive Style//

Spring Wardrobe Essentials Everyone Needs

by Beverly Lim
//

“When You Are Educated About The Struggles Of Mental Health, You Can Be A Much More Supportive Friend Or Family Member”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “Fear regret more than failure” With Dr. Taryn Rose

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.