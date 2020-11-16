FIYA: Luxury Footwear

FIYA, a luxury footwear brand, has launched luxury shoes for kids. The FIYA kids classic low top is a luxury, casual shoe that is ideal for everyday wear. This streamlined and durable sneaker has its inspiration from the tennis court and is perfect for kids who are rough with their shoes. These shoes are handcrafted in Italy and are made of Italian leather. The heel counter, ankle collar, and tongue are quilted to wrap up kids’ feet while providing support. With its modern and classic design, it will complement any shoe collection.

FIYA also launched luxury men’s dress shoes that can also be worn as casual wear. The FIYA classic dockside men’s shoes are quality wear that is fashion-forward. The design is timeless, versatile, and brings style to any classic combination. The shoes provide comfort throughout the day while maintaining their pristine quality. The shoes are made of genuine Italian leather with classic stitching and metal reinforced eyelets. These shoes are perfect for dressing up or for casual purposes.

ABOUT FIYA

FIYA is a luxury shoe line that is handcrafted in Italy with impeccable attention to detail on each pair of shoes. The designer, CJ the Visionary, has always had an eye for fashion. He’s a host on the podcast Reality Intercepted where he gives his unfiltered views on real issues that happen all over the world.

Links:

https://www.aliveshoes.com/brand/fiya