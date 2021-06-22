Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Ways to Write a Must-Read Book

When you set out to write a book, you probably dream of the moment it becomes a reality — when you’re holding the finished product in your hands. And you might also fantasize about that book becoming a bestseller. But to make your book publication-ready and successful, you need to enter the process with intention. Industry […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you set out to write a book, you probably dream of the moment it becomes a reality — when you’re holding the finished product in your hands. And you might also fantasize about that book becoming a bestseller.

But to make your book publication-ready and successful, you need to enter the process with intention.

Industry expert AJ Harper knows this well. 

She’s a developmental editor and author who joined me on my live-streaming show Inside Scoop to share her insights on how to write a truly fantastic book.

Here are her top five tips:

1. Know your reader.

AJ says that many of the books she comes across as an editor are floundering because the author doesn’t know who they’re writing for. Narrowing this down as early in the process as possible will make things much easier for you when you get to the editing stage. And of course, knowing your readers is key to marketing your book. Also this is key when you’re pitching media too by the way. You need to make sure to pitch stories the audience cares about. 

2. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.

The best books are ones that promise something specific — and follow through. “When you write a book that delivers on its promise, then that becomes a must read for someone,” AJ explains. That sense of satisfaction is what gets people excited enough to spread the word to their network.

AJ sees many books that promise impossible things — and that’s a big no. So think realistically about what you want your readers to take away when they finish your book and write towards that. 

3. Understand that you’re playing a long game.

Publishing a best-selling book is not something that happens overnight. “Authorship is an identity and a lifestyle and a business,” AJ says.

Becoming a well-respected author takes time and work, so don’t expect it to happen overnight. Writing is just one part of this process — and in order to really promote your book well, tip #4 is key. 

4. Love your book.

You’re going to be spending lots of time with your book — not just when you’re writing it, but when you’re promoting it and then for years to come. I published my first book, Listful Thinking, six years ago, and I’m still talking about it! So you want to make sure the idea you pick is going to be one that you want to stay with for the long term.

AJ says this is really essential — your topic needs to be one that’s important to you. This is a space where your own feelings have to guide you. Think about what book you’ll want to be spending time with in five or ten years. 

5. Get the clay on the table. 

AJ likes to use a pottery metaphor when it comes to actually writing your book. “It doesn’t have to be perfect right away,” AJ explains. “I say, you’ve got to get the clay on the table so you can make the sculpture and that’s all it is. Let’s just get all the clay on the table and then let’s see what we’ve got.”

No first draft has ever been perfect — and you can’t expect it to be, because that will leave you disappointed when you finish. It’s just the first iteration. You’re getting the clay on the table. Once it’s there, then the real work of editing begins. But none of that can happen if you don’t get your words out there to be workshopped!

You can watch our full conversation here.

__

BONUS FREEBIE: Want to do more videos and get attention? So how do you get out there in a bigger way? I’ve got you covered. CLICK HERE to grab my free “Checklist to Become a Go-To Media Expert.”

__

Paula Rizzo, Emmy Award Winning TV Producer, Media Strategist & Trainer, Author, Speaker

A best-selling author and Emmy-award winning television producer for nearly 20 years, Paula has produced health, wellness, and lifestyle segments with a range of top experts, including JJ Virgin, Jillian Michaels, and Deepak Chopra. Most recently she served as the senior health producer for Fox News Channel in New York City for more than a decade.
Paula’s also the co-creator of Lights Camera Expert - an online course geared towards helping entrepreneurs, authors and experts get media attention.
Paula’s the founder of the productivity site ListProducer.com and best-selling author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed, which has been translated into 12 languages and has been featured on many media outlets including Fox News, Fox Business, Prevention, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Brides and made it on Oprah.com’s list of “Self Help Books That Actually Help.”

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“It really is as simple as deciding and then doing,” an interview with bestselling authors Sara Connell & Julie Broad

by Sara Connell
Community//

“I Believe That Everyone Has A Book In Them” With Author David P. Perlmutter and Marco Derhy

by Marco Derhy
Community//

Cassandra D’Alessio of Next Page Brand Strategies: “Know your story”

by Theresa Albert
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.