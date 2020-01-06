FIVE WAYS TO STAY HAPPY

Happiness was lying everywhere, everyone wants to be happy, some try to make others happy. The wishes starts with the happy, happy new year, happy Christmas,happy holidays, happy birthday. Simply we can say happiness is the trigger to lead life. Starting from the morning cold breeze to till the stars in the night gives a little happiness, if you noticed you’ll realize. But unfortunately we are busy in our life without enjoying these things.

Life is once, god blessed as wonderfully with all the blessings. He created the world for us so many beautiful things seas, oceans, rivers, mountains, tress, plants, flowers, birds, sun, moon, stars so many for our happiness. But whenever we are disturbed, feeling stressed, immediately we never go in search for a mountain, sea,or a river to get back our mood. But there are people who love adventures, that makes them happy.

Speaking practically how to be happy, in case of family issues, marital issues, break ups, work pressures, study stress, economic problems and many. In that situation what we’ll think ” oh my god please solve my problems and make me happy ” isn’t it ?

We forget to notice the lettters within HAPPY bring happiness. Let me explain you how…

H – HOPE

A – ACCEPT

P – POSITIVE

P – PEACE

Y – YEARN

HOPE

Hope everything will be good. There is no life with out hope. A little believeness in everything can make you strong . The more you are strong , the more confident you are ! The more confident you are, the less you worry ! The less you worry , the more you are happy !!

Life is an illusion sometimes the path is visible, but sometimes not. Never give up keep on moving. If it is dark sure there will be sunshine. Similarly if you stuck or wrapped with impossibilities the little hope in you bring the changes.

ONCE YOU CHOOSE HOPE

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE

-Christoper

Make the impossibles to possible with hope. Have hope and stay happy.

ACCEPT

Acceptance is the hardest lesson life teach us

The most important to learn

-Rose Tremain

Accept everything what life throws at you, its easy to say but accepting hard things is quite difficult. It needs more patience and practice. But once you practice that skill, you are the happiest person ever.

Accept yourself, your faults, your disabilities . Accept yours as well as others , your surroundings. Accept what life teaches you. Acceptance gives you peace and satisfaction. Peaceful mind is the happy mind.

POSITIVE

Create positive vibes around you. Think positively, be an optimistic. Encourage yourself to do more , motivate others. Try to find out the good even in the bad situation. Don’t let the mind to think negatively. Only you can create a change in you and bring happiness within you. The happiness inside you makes you a happy person.

PEACE

BELIEVE IN PEACE

Peace.. that brings everything in hand, but it took some time. Once you believed in peace, you can win. India got independence only through non-violence, led by Mahatma Gandhi. A country can follow peace for its freedom, why can’t we do for our happiness ? So get rid of all H’s Hurt, Harm, Harass… Cultivate peace in you . Use polite words while speaking , have patience. These two attitude water your inner peace to grow. Peaceful mind creates happy soul, happy soul make others happy.

YEARN

Yearn all the four words mentioned above HOPE, ACCEPT, POSITIVE, PEACE to be happy. Have this stubborn thoughts . Don’t let negativity to rule you or destroy or ruin you and your happiness. Let go of everything other than having hope, accepting the changes, being positive, have peaceful mind.

Follow these simple ways to be happy. Life is short stay happy, during the time between life and death. Make others happy, help others, donate, do as much you can . See godliness in others smile .

BE HAPPY STAY HAPPY