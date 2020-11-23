Five Ways to Show Gratitude in Business

Thanksgiving is almost here! While the turkey and stuffing may be top of mind this week, it’s equally important to pause during this season and take time for gratitude.

The holidays are a time to reflect and count your blessings. They’re a time to say thank you to those who’ve helped you along the way, and they’re the perfect excuse to shower your clients with love.

The way you show your gratefulness can vary according to your budget and the number of clients you have, but the purpose behind it stays the same: you want them to feel appreciated. You want them to feel seen, heard and offer a sense of belonging.

Here are five ways to show your clients some gratitude:

Send a Surprise Gift. A small gesture can go a long way in showing appreciation. Look at your top clients: the repeat purchasers, the raving fans, and the ones who have been with you from the very beginning. Surprise and delight these VIP’s with something thoughtful. Maybe it’s a business book, some affirmation cards, or a bouquet of flowers. Clients like these don’t come along every day, so gift them something that expresses just how thankful you are for their loyalty.

Give Them an Online Shout Out. Use your social media platforms to shine a virtual spotlight on those clients who are rare gems. Share who they are, what they do and what makes them amazing. Mention your experience working with them and the transformation that happened as a result. Don’t forget to tag them in the post! Your clients will LOVE the shout out and being introduced to new audiences.

Refer Them. There’s no better way to say thank you to someone than sending business their way. If you have clients who rock what they do, make sure you’re connecting them with people who could benefit from their services! Include specific ways you believe this client can help the people you send them and follow up to see if they made a connection.

Offer a Free Call. Touch base with your best clients through a conversation that’s on the house. Check in and see what’s new with their biz and what their current struggles are. Be generous with your time and your expertise. See if you can help or recommend someone! Use this session as a “lab” to gain insights and maybe even test some of your own ideas.

Send a Handwritten Note. Snail mail is a thoughtful way to stay connected with your clients. By sending an inspiring note, your customers will feel special and appreciated. In our digital world where everything is done through a screen, taking the time to write a note on paper is an excellent way to show you care. And it’s often unexpected and a wonderful surprise!

________

Do you have any ideas on how to express gratitude to your clients and business besties? Try one of these and see how it brings joy and strengthens your relationships. As a bonus, it will keep you on the top of your client’s mind when they’re ready to make a referral. But the best part is that you’ll feel just as good giving as your client does in receiving. Happy early Thanksgiving!