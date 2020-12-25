Five Ways to Revitalize Your Relationship

Feeling stuck in a rut with your relationship? Love your partner but miss that ol’ spark you used to have between you two? You’re never too old and, if you still love each other, it’s rarely too late to jump-start that spark in your hearts.

Here are five simple ideas that you can do with your partner that could have a big impact on revitalizing your relationship.

See the world together. Travel to new and different locations. It does not have to be a grand, expensive trip; even a weekend away can do wonders. When you rest your head on a different pillow in a different place, your defenses drop away and you become more open to one another. Try a new sport or activity together. Be creative and find new and interesting things to do together that require active movement, preferably choose something that neither of you have ever tried. Whether you choose to try an adventure sport such as waterskiing or mountain climbing, or a less physically demanding activity such as yoga or even mini-golf, the key is to get out of the house and get moving – together. Go to a comedy show or see a funny play or movie. Humor is a cure for almost everything. Even in our darkest moments of despair, we can smile and laugh at some quirky or funny event, or some memory. Be playful, allow your mind and heart to relax into the moment, and fill your relationship with smiles and laughter. Become a foodie. When we are new to a relationship, food can become an aspiring component. The old adage, that “the way to a man’s heart, is through his stomach,” has a grain of truth to it. We must all eat to survive, and our culture has made eating, cooking, and kitchen comfort a part of our everyday lives. So be creative, ham it up. Take cooking lessons, cook together at home, try a new restaurant. It’s all part of the grooming, caring, taking care of, that is so essential to the relationship. Hit the books. Sign up for a language class (perhaps to prepare you for that trip to Spain you planned to fulfill the first item on this list!), a computer coding class, or a class on a topic that you are both interested in and would like to know more about. Working together to uncover new skills or new information can help bring you closer. And, you can always plan “study dates” at your favorite coffee shop for more additional time together!

The key is to find something that you both would like to do, learn, or see – together. New experiences can sometimes open our eyes to new and wonderful aspects of our loved ones, or remind us of things we loved about them that maybe we hadn’t seen in a while. So go ahead: plan your next adventure together, and reignite that flame!