Five Ways to Revitalize Your Relationship

Five Ways to Revitalize Your Relationship

Feeling stuck in a rut with your relationship? Love your partner but miss that ol' spark you used to have between you two? You're never too old and, if you still love each other, it's rarely too late to jump-start that spark in your hearts.

Feeling stuck in a rut with your relationship? Love your partner but miss that ol’ spark you used to have between you two? You’re never too old and, if you still love each other, it’s rarely too late to jump-start that spark in your hearts.

Here are five simple ideas that you can do with your partner that could have a big impact on revitalizing your relationship.

  1. See the world together. Travel to new and different locations. It does not have to be a grand, expensive trip; even a weekend away can do wonders. When you rest your head on a different pillow in a different place, your defenses drop away and you become more open to one another.
  2. Try a new sport or activity together. Be creative and find new and interesting things to do together that require active movement, preferably choose something that neither of you have ever tried. Whether you choose to try an adventure sport such as waterskiing or mountain climbing, or a less physically demanding activity such as yoga or even mini-golf, the key is to get out of the house and get moving – together.
  3. Go to a comedy show or see a funny play or movie. Humor is a cure for almost everything. Even in our darkest moments of despair, we can smile and laugh at some quirky or funny event, or some memory. Be playful, allow your mind and heart to relax into the moment, and fill your relationship with smiles and laughter.
  4. Become a foodie. When we are new to a relationship, food can become an aspiring component. The old adage, that “the way to a man’s heart, is through his stomach,” has a grain of truth to it. We must all eat to survive, and our culture has made eating, cooking, and kitchen comfort a part of our everyday lives. So be creative, ham it up. Take cooking lessons, cook together at home, try a new restaurant. It’s all part of the grooming, caring, taking care of, that is so essential to the relationship.
  5. Hit the books. Sign up for a language class (perhaps to prepare you for that trip to Spain you planned to fulfill the first item on this list!), a computer coding class, or a class on a topic that you are both interested in and would like to know more about. Working together to uncover new skills or new information can help bring you closer. And, you can always plan “study dates” at your favorite coffee shop for more additional time together!

The key is to find something that you both would like to do, learn, or see – together. New experiences can sometimes open our eyes to new and wonderful aspects of our loved ones, or remind us of things we loved about them that maybe we hadn’t seen in a while. So go ahead: plan your next adventure together, and reignite that flame!

    Dr. Gail Gross, Author and Parenting, Relationships, and Human Behavior Expert

    Dr. Gail Gross, Ph.D., Ed.D., M.Ed., a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and member of APA Division 39, is a nationally recognized family, child development, and human behavior expert, author, and educator.

    Dr. Gross is frequently called upon by national and regional media to offer her insight on topics involving family relationships, education, behavior, and development issues. A dependable authority, Dr. Gross has contributed to broadcast, print and online media including CNN, the Today Show, CNBC's The Doctors, Hollywood Reporter, FOX radio, FOX’s The O’Reilly Factor, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Times of India, People magazine, Parents magazine, Scholastic Parent and Child Magazine, USA Today, Univision, ABC, CBS, and KHOU's Great Day Houston Show. She is a veteran radio talk show host as well as the host of the nationally syndicated PBS program, “Let’s Talk.” Also, Dr. Gross has written a semi-weekly blog for The Huffington Post and has blogged at EmpowHER.com since 2013. Recently, Houston Women's Magazine named her One of Houston's Most Influential Women of 2016.

    Dr. Gross is a longtime leader in finding solutions to the nation’s toughest education challenges. She co-founded the first-of-its kind Cuney Home School with her husband Jenard, in partnership with Texas Southern University. The school serves as a national model for improving the academic performance of students from housing projects by engaging the parents. Dr. Gross also has a public school elementary and secondary campus in Texas that has been named for her.

    Additionally, she recently completed leading a landmark, year-long study in the Houston Independent School District to examine how stress-reduction affects academics, attendance, and bullying in elementary school students, and a second study on stress and its effects on learning.

    Such work has earned her accolades from distinguished leaders such as the Dalai Lama, who presented her with the first Spirit of Freedom award in 1998. More recently, she was honored in 2013 with the Jung Institute award. She also received the Good Heart Humanitarian Award from Jewish Women International, Perth Amboy High School Hall of Fame Award, the Great Texan of the Year Award, the Houston Best Dressed Hall of Fame Award, Trailblazer Award, Get Real New York City Convention's 2014 Blogging Award, and Woman of Influence Award.

    Dr. Gross’ book, The Only Way Out Is Through, is available on Amazon now and offers strategies for coping with loss, drawing from dealing with the death of her own daughter. Her next book, How to Build Your Baby's Brain, is also available on Amazon and teaches parents how to enhance a child’s learning potential through various developmental stages.

    Dr. Gross received a BS in Education and an Ed.D. (Doctorate of Education) with a specialty in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She earned her Master’s degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Psychology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Dr. Gross received her second PhD in Psychology, with a concentration in Jungian studies. Dr. Gross was the recipient of Kappa Delta Pi An International Honor Society in Education. Dr. Gross was elected member of the International English Honor Society Sigma Tau Delta.

     

