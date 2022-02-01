Contributor Log In
Five Ways to Move Your Career Forward

Do you feel like you’re stuck in a career rut? Are opportunities few and far between? Maybe you’re not able to figure out what that next step is? Know that you are not alone. We all face difficulties at different stages of our careers. The question almost exclusively asked – how do I move my career forward?

1. Here Are 5 Ways You Can Move Your Career Forward

Considering the next phase may be overwhelming if you’re not sure where to start pushing forward. However, there are a few things that can help carve your path to success. Here are 5 ways that can help shape your career journey for the better.

2. Keep a positive mindset.

We all have hard days at work. It’s easy to fall into a mental slump because you feel like moving forward with your career is an unobtainable goal. However, if you can keep a positive mindset during the more challenging times. You’ll show your ability to overcome any obstacle. That confidence can take you far in your career and power the way forward.

3. Network as much as you can.

There are opportunities everywhere – even when you least expect them! Keep networking wherever you can because sometimes it’s not about what you know – but who you know. An extensive network in your career field can be of high value not only to yourself but prospective employers. So keep meeting people and touching base with industry associates to move forward.

4. Maintain an updated and accessible resume.

On the subject of unexpected opportunities, you never know when you will cross paths with someone looking for your services. Having an updated resume on hand that’s instantly accessible could open several doors for your career. Maybe have a digital version you can quickly bring up to speed and send over on your smartphone? It will allow you to get ahead of the pack as soon as you identify a career opportunity.

5. Set career goals for yourself.

We’ve all heard that question – “where do you want to be in the next five years?”. It may seem like a bit of an eye-roller these days, but that’s not to say it’s still relevant in pushing your career forward. Setting goals, no matter how small, helps propel your career in the right direction. Why? That sense of achievement creates a clear and concise path to where we ultimately want to be.

5. Learn, develop, and showcase.

One of the most significant aspects of moving your career forward is offering unique skills and solutions to tasks associated with your trade. Keep learning, developing your skills, and showcasing them to colleagues, superiors, and employers. Your ability to work your magic anywhere will indefinitely break down boundaries to rocket your career forward.

There’s Always a Way Forward in Your Career Path!

The road forward starts with understanding that you are in control of your career. Whenever you feel like you’re stuck in suspended motion – know that there is always a solution. Consider some of the above methods when you’re unsure how to break down the walls, and move towards a better place in your career.

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

