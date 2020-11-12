Five Ways to Help You Improve Yourself Everyday

There isn’t a recipe for being a good person. Therefore, it would not be very ethical to claim to have a manual on how to improve yourself every day.

You see, self-improvement is a conscious effort that is focused on lifting you from unpredictable life situations. Self-improvement should lead you to a happy and healthy state of mind.

I try to learn something new and strive to make at least one improvement that makes me a better person than I was a day before.

Here are some proven tips to help you develop yourself each day.

1. Compete against People better than you

Sometimes you might be the shining light in the room. However, the strength of your light can only be quantified by the darkness in the place. It could be a case of the cream of dilute milk, you never know.

The only way to gauge your improvement is by comparing yourself with people who have done better than you in various fields. Genuine competition against your superior will expose you to a myriad of opportunities and strategies which will help you to alter your own.

2. Set Goals

You must know where you are coming from before you focus on where you are headed. Our past greatly influences our choices for goals and ambitions. The more you, the easier it is for you to identify what you specifically want to achieve by a particular time.

When you set your goals and write them down, you will work towards achieving them. Ensure you spell out your sort, medium, and long-term goals and actively track your progress against each of them.

3. Manage your time effectively

Get out of your blanket early every day. If you love lounging and relaxing on your zero-gravity chair, don’t overdo it. There isn’t a precious commodity in the world like time. Once the clock ticks, it can never unwind.

Time management is the foremost aspect of self-improvement. You will need to balance the conflicting demands of time by equally scheduling time for both your professional and personal life.

The next step, after knowing how to manage your time is to adjust your regular routines and behavior. Managing your time well will guarantee you efficient utilization of the precious resource- time.

4. Get out of the comfort zone

Your comfort zone can be the most dangerous habitat you can ever take refuge in.

Sample this:

A diabetic patient will take as much sugar without realizing the dangers of such. For them, it is all about the sweetness, and not the health complications that come with excess consumption of sugar.

Now, that’s how people in the comfort zone operates. Being very comfortable doesn’t push us to go for better opportunities. The Comfort zone is an end to itself.

However, when you shuffle your routine a bit and do something different, you grow.

5. Read Personal Development Books

We said there aren’t manuals for self-improvement. Nonetheless, you can still grab personal development books from the shelves and learn from a more experienced perspective. It does not necessarily mean the gospel truth, but at least, you get to know what to do at what time.

In conclusion, if you are in a journey towards improving yourself, don’t stop it. You must always know your steps, what you are doing right and what you are doing wrong. The above tips will surely keep you on track.