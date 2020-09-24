Five Ways to Get Along with Friends Who Disagree

In one of my previous blog post, I shared the importance of learning to co-exist with those who have opposing viewpoints. In this charged post-election world, challenging our own beliefs, fostering empathy for others, and opening ourselves to the possibility of finding common ground with others is crucial.

Getting along with those who have deep political or otherwise different beliefs may feel like an impossible challenge, but it is possible. Here are a few simple ways you can work toward keeping and growing your relationships with people with whom you disagree.

Strategies for open, empathic, and mutual communication include: