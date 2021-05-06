Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Five Ways to Flourish in Business and Life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Flourishing comes when you feel happy, live on purpose, and have strong relationships and deep satisfaction in many areas of life, with good physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health. 

As we emerge from a pandemic that made it a lot harder to flourish, it’s time to make flourishing a priority. The more you flourish, the more your business and the people around you will flourish too. 

Take the first step by asking yourself a few questions now. This will help you establish the baseline for where you are now – and where you want to be. 

  • Are you and your business flourishing now?
  • Do you feel worthy of flourishing?
  • Will you commit to do what it takes to flourish?

If you’re ready to flourish in the wake of this pandemic and uplift your business and life by putting love (or Amare) to work, check out these five tips.

Five Amare Ways to Flourish in Business and Life

1. Think “flourish!”. Post a sticky note, set a reminder on your phone, tell your family – remind yourself about your commitment to flourish. Envision yourself flourishing. Thoughts become beliefs become behaviors become habits. 

2. Treat yourself well. With intention, do something every day that fills you up. Take a walk with a friend, explore new ideas, listen to music you love, play a game. Make it easier by keeping a list of 5-10 “fill-up” activities. 

3. Help someone. Forward a helpful email to a friend and add a personal message, ask a colleague what you can do for them right now, volunteer for an hour or two. Quick, little things.

4. Get support. Surround yourself with inspiration and people that support you in flourishing. Take this Harvard flourishing quiz, read The Amare Wave, enlist three people for support. Consider professional coaching to help you flourish.

5. Reflect & celebrate. Look at photos or videos of happy times. Think back on big moments in your evolution as a leader and your company’s growth. Celebrate the good in your life!

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“Flourishing is not a solo endeavor.”

―Barbara Fredrickson, PhD, Psychologist & Positivity Researcher

   

I would love to support you in flourishing this year. The best business leaders, athletes, and world changers engage coaches to help them – so why not you? Contact me now to learn about my executive coaching services infused with Amare. Imagine the impact you can have when you are working and living at your best!

And for more ideas about flourishing in business and life from an Amare perspective, check out my book, The Amare Wave: Uplift Your Business by Putting Love to Work.

   

Modified from original publication on MosheEngelberg.com

Note: Do you like this article? Every Wednesday, I encourage people with articles like this, to do ONE thing to put the power of love to work in their organization, through my newsletter Amare Wave Wednesday. These consistent actions are collectively growing the wave and making people happier and businesses better. To receive your Amare Wave Wednesday newsletter every Wednesday, click here to subscribe. Get something you love in your inbox again!

To learn more about the Amare Way movement, the book The Amare Wave, or my Amare executive coaching services, visit www.MosheEngelberg.com.

Moshe Engelberg, Business Author, Global Speaker, and International Consultant

Moshe Engelberg is a business author, keynote speaker, and consultant inspiring leaders and organizations worldwide to think differently, act courageously, and lead with love. His new book, "The Amare Wave: Uplift Your Business by Putting Love to Work" is available now. To receive a daily dose of inspiration in your inbox, click here to subscribe to the Amare Wave Wednesday newsletter.

