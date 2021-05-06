Five Ways to Flourish in Business and Life

Flourishing comes when you feel happy, live on purpose, and have strong relationships and deep satisfaction in many areas of life, with good physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health.

As we emerge from a pandemic that made it a lot harder to flourish, it’s time to make flourishing a priority. The more you flourish, the more your business and the people around you will flourish too.

Take the first step by asking yourself a few questions now. This will help you establish the baseline for where you are now – and where you want to be.

Are you and your business flourishing now?

Do you feel worthy of flourishing?

Will you commit to do what it takes to flourish?

If you’re ready to flourish in the wake of this pandemic and uplift your business and life by putting love (or Amare) to work, check out these five tips.

Five Amare Ways to Flourish in Business and Life

1. Think “flourish!”. Post a sticky note, set a reminder on your phone, tell your family – remind yourself about your commitment to flourish. Envision yourself flourishing. Thoughts become beliefs become behaviors become habits.

2. Treat yourself well. With intention, do something every day that fills you up. Take a walk with a friend, explore new ideas, listen to music you love, play a game. Make it easier by keeping a list of 5-10 “fill-up” activities.

3. Help someone. Forward a helpful email to a friend and add a personal message, ask a colleague what you can do for them right now, volunteer for an hour or two. Quick, little things.

4. Get support. Surround yourself with inspiration and people that support you in flourishing. Take this Harvard flourishing quiz, read The Amare Wave, enlist three people for support. Consider professional coaching to help you flourish.

5. Reflect & celebrate. Look at photos or videos of happy times. Think back on big moments in your evolution as a leader and your company’s growth. Celebrate the good in your life!

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“Flourishing is not a solo endeavor.”

―Barbara Fredrickson, PhD, Psychologist & Positivity Researcher

Modified from original publication on MosheEngelberg.com

