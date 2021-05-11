Five Ways To Eat Healthier

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Shawn Younessi is a Doctor who prioritizes fitness and nutrition in his personal life. Over the years, Shawn has learned just how important it is to stay active daily and eat the necessary vitamins and minerals to keep one's body running. Shawn likes to set personal goals for himself around nutrition and fitness, such as hitting all of his macronutrients each day. Working toward these goals helps him to feel motivated to continue, even when he does not feel like it. Shawn hopes to instill the same values in each of his patients, leading them to live healthy lives alongside him.
