Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

5 Ways to Deal With the Winter Blues As It Gets Colder Outside

Here are a few tips to help you keep your spirits high as the temperatures drop.

By
Song_about_summer/ Shutterstock
Song_about_summer/ Shutterstock

After what has been quite a wintery few days for a big part of the country, some people might be wondering how they will make it to Spring. For many people the typical feelings of winter blues are exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The combination of the two can pack quite a wallop on some people.  Hope and positive thinking may be your biggest allies right about now as we get into February. 

SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), often referred to as the “winter blues” begins and remits the same time each year and occurs for two consecutive years. Unlike depression, symptoms are tied to a season.  Some of the symptoms include low energy, hopelessness, difficulty concentrating, and feeling depressed. 

Seasonal Affective Disorder is highly treatable and even if it’s just tweaking the way you think about winter you’ll feel much better. So often, the way we think affects the way we feel and that profoundly impacts our moods.  For example, do you think “I hate winter and will never make it through to spring?” Or do you think “Sure, winter sucks and is cold, but I know there’s an end in sight and there are things I can do to help make it easier?” The former is sure to keep you stuck and feeling lousy while the latter might help to ease some of the harshness of the winter.  

Here are more tips to help get you through the winter:

1. Get moving.

Although it is challenging to get to the gym due to COVID-19 restrictions, do your best to exercise.  There are countless apps and videos one can view and use right from the safe confides of their homes. Aerobic exercise in particular stimulates endorphins and can help you to feel better. To make up for the lack of social interaction and support you’d ordinarily have at the gym, gather some friends and form a virtual exercise group where you track your activity and share fresh ideas for exercising at home.  

2. Get exposure to outdoor light.

Yes, even though it’s cold and there are precautions you need to take due to COVID, bundle up, get outside and walk for at least 10 minutes a day. Light enters the brain through the eyes and impacts serotonin and dopamine, two neurotransmitters that play a role in mood. So, instead of seeing cold as unbearable, focus on the sunshine and the benefits that come with it.  

4. Get closer to the window.

If possible arrange your office desk (home or actual office) to be closer to the outside and to sunshine. This will provide natural light which will also help to enhance your mood.If this isn’t possible, consider a light therapy box. This is a device that creates an artificial light mimicking natural light.

5. Get social.

As with other mood disorders, surrounding yourself with understanding, supportive, and encouraging people can help lift your spirits. Find people whom you trust and lean on them virtually for support and plan to connect with them on a regular basis. 

For more tips on living a healthy stress free life check out my book Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days.

    Jonathan Alpert, Psychotherapist, executive performance coach, and author of Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days. Twitter: @JonathanAlpert

    Jonathan Alpert is a psychotherapist, columnist, performance coach and author in Manhattan.
    As a psychotherapist, he has helped countless couples and individuals overcome a wide range of challenges and go on to achieve success. He discussed his results-oriented approach in his 2012 New York Times Opinion piece, “In Therapy Forever? Enough Already”, which continues to be debated and garner international attention.
    Alpert is frequently interviewed by major TV, print and digital media outlets and has appeared on the Today Show, CNN, FOX, and Good Morning America discussing current events, mental health, hard news stories, celebrities/politicians, as well as lifestyle and hot-button issues. He appears in the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary, Inside Job commenting on the financial crisis.
    With his unique insight into how people think and their motivations, Alpert helps clients develop and strengthen their brands. He has been a spokesperson for NutriBullet, Liberty Mutual insurance, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
    Jonathan’s 2012 book BE FEARLESS: Change Your Life in 28 Days has been translated into six languages worldwide. Alpert continues to provide advice to the masses through his Inc.com, Huffington Post, and Thrive columns.

    @JonathanAlpert

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Are you SAD in the workplace?

    by John Hannen
    woman looking at sun
    Community//

    Is Seasonal Affective Disorder Real?

    by Dr. Lori Ryland
    Community//

    So It’s Chilly Winter and Us, Are You Ready While Keeping Your Productivity Intact?

    by Shaima Khan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.