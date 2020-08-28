Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Ways to be the Best Mom and Mompreneur During a Pandemic

Bringing out the super hero that you really are.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As I scramble through my papers and try to save the project that I am working on, “Mommy, Mommy, Mommy” is all I hear resounding from my 4-year-old triplets. Am I multi-tasking or just trying to survive? This is just question I have asked myself during these unprecedented times.

Often, we find ourselves caught in a tough place of trying to choose between our families and our work. We are trying to fit numerous plans and activities into a short period of time everyday. Which one is more important? Which one should take priority? At this moment, there is also the challenge of online learning and incorporating it into your already busy schedule.

Look no further! The good news is, you do not have to choose! Today, you will learn four simple ways to balance being an amazing mom and mompreneur. That’s correct, balance!

  1. Make lists

Sticky notes can be a girl’s best friend. After diamonds that is! Get a sheet of paper or sticky note every evening and write a list of what you need to do the following day. Feel free to use a notes app on your phone if you prefer. This will help you plan, prioritize and be productive.

2. Use a schedule

Thank goodness most of us are not in school anymore, so if you make a schedule you don’t necessarily have to stick to it but you can use it as a guide. It will help keep you focused. This way, you can have a window of time for your work and a window of time for some family fun. This will help you establish a routine and eliminate distractions.

3. Plan activities ahead of time

I know this sounds lame, but as entrepreneurs we do a lot of research. Why not research local family activities or family home activities? When you find something that you and your family will enjoy, that allows you to plan your work schedule around it.

4. Keep oppen communication

During these times of uncertainty, it is of the utmost importance to keep good communication within your family. Check in with each other to see how everyone is doing, especially with all of the changes that are occurring and all the “new norms.” Include you children in decisions, because they are also affected. Know how your child is feeling.

5. Me time

Finally, make time for yourself. As moms, we have a tendency to take on a lot and sometimes even try to do more than we can handle. We are also guilty of putting others before ourselves quite often. It is important to have some “me time” in order to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

“Mommy, Mommy, Mommy!” These are some of my favorite words. My prayer is that the same way these three little ones follow me around will be the same way they follow in my footsteps by dreaming big and having no limits.

Be encouraged and empowered today and everyday!

By Delene P. Musielak, MD | www.drdelenemusielak.com

Some of this piece was originally published at www.wmpmagazine.com.

    Dr. Delene Musielak, Physician at The Dr. Mom Show

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Seek & Thrive: With Global Marketing Strategist & Mompreneur and Me Creator Christine Michel Carter

    by Monica Mo, PhD
    Community//

    3 Reasons why Self-care, Mindset work & SEX should be a TOP priority for Mompreneurs!

    by Rochelle Ford-Wilson
    Community//

    CAN MOMMY PLEASE GO TO WORK?

    by Sara M. Hood

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.