Five Ways to be the Best Mom and Mompreneur During a Pandemic

As I scramble through my papers and try to save the project that I am working on, “Mommy, Mommy, Mommy” is all I hear resounding from my 4-year-old triplets. Am I multi-tasking or just trying to survive? This is just question I have asked myself during these unprecedented times.

Often, we find ourselves caught in a tough place of trying to choose between our families and our work. We are trying to fit numerous plans and activities into a short period of time everyday. Which one is more important? Which one should take priority? At this moment, there is also the challenge of online learning and incorporating it into your already busy schedule.

Look no further! The good news is, you do not have to choose! Today, you will learn four simple ways to balance being an amazing mom and mompreneur. That’s correct, balance!

Make lists

Sticky notes can be a girl’s best friend. After diamonds that is! Get a sheet of paper or sticky note every evening and write a list of what you need to do the following day. Feel free to use a notes app on your phone if you prefer. This will help you plan, prioritize and be productive.

2. Use a schedule

Thank goodness most of us are not in school anymore, so if you make a schedule you don’t necessarily have to stick to it but you can use it as a guide. It will help keep you focused. This way, you can have a window of time for your work and a window of time for some family fun. This will help you establish a routine and eliminate distractions.

3. Plan activities ahead of time

I know this sounds lame, but as entrepreneurs we do a lot of research. Why not research local family activities or family home activities? When you find something that you and your family will enjoy, that allows you to plan your work schedule around it.

4. Keep oppen communication

During these times of uncertainty, it is of the utmost importance to keep good communication within your family. Check in with each other to see how everyone is doing, especially with all of the changes that are occurring and all the “new norms.” Include you children in decisions, because they are also affected. Know how your child is feeling.

5. Me time

Finally, make time for yourself. As moms, we have a tendency to take on a lot and sometimes even try to do more than we can handle. We are also guilty of putting others before ourselves quite often. It is important to have some “me time” in order to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

“Mommy, Mommy, Mommy!” These are some of my favorite words. My prayer is that the same way these three little ones follow me around will be the same way they follow in my footsteps by dreaming big and having no limits.

Be encouraged and empowered today and everyday!