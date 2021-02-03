Five to Thrive—the Top e-Learning Tips to Keep Your Child Motivated

As we embrace 2021 with the hope that life will soon return to normal, one thing that never changed for parents over the last year was caring about their children’s education.

With many kids all over the world meeting with teachers and doing their work online, the rapid shift to virtual learning has created many challenges, particularly for parents unexpectedly tasked with serving as a “teacher.” Although it hasn’t been easy, that doesn’t mean there aren’t tactics to try until things turnabout. Here are the five top ways to keep your kids on-track—both now and long after Covid is in everyone’s rear-view mirror.

Create a Routine

Kids generally associate home with fun, family time, and relaxation, which is why the shift to virtual learning has been thrilling for some students and challenging for others. Empathizing and understanding that they act differently in the classroom is the key, which is why experts stress that setting up a timetable for your child that mimics their school schedule is vital. Not only does that allow parents to better plan their day, but it also helps ease their kid’s anxiety and keep their minds active.

Set up a Separate Virtual Space

Think of your home as a collection of ‘distractions’ for your child. The more that you can remove, the better. That’s why it’s crucial to set up a separate space for them. Ideally, a table that offers a reliable Internet connection—one that’s free from the clatter where they can sit upright—is your best bet. Once that’s done, make sure the lighting is just right, then try to minimize any sounds they may hear (televisions, vacuum cleaner, and even yourself!).

Establish Goals and Rules

Research has shown that reinforcement motivates learning, which is why setting some objectives and rules is so important for remote learning. Be firm, but also allow your child to have some control, since it’s been shown that children tend to abide by rules more actively when they have an opinion in creating them. Finally, as they hit their goals, don’t forget to reward them – whether it’s an end of week ice cream or extra alone time with you!

Keep their Social Connection Alive

Make sure that your child stays in touch with their peers through activities that keep them connected. For young children, try having a virtual playdate where they can do activities such as drawing, painting, or doing crafts. For older kids, encourage them to have online study-buddy sessions and group homework sessions.

Protecting Eyes From Blue Light

Finally, consider the effects of blue light on your child’s eyes. Digital overuse (being on a digital screen for extended periods of time) causes eye strain and headaches, as well as negatively affecting their sleep and attention span. Powerful antioxidants such as Lutein, Zeaxanthin and Astaxanthin found in foods such as spinach, kale, eggs, and salmon can help, but for some kids, these nutrients aren’t as easy to get them to eat! Supplementing their diet with Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ supplements, which take an inside-out approach to defending the eyes against harmful blue light, helps tremendously. Plus, they’re available as Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ Kids chocolate berry chew (ages 4+), Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ Gummies (ages 12+) as well as a capsule option. Viteyes® Blue Light Defender™ supplements are formulated with Lutein & Zeaxanthin to filter the blue light naturally. Viteyes® Blue Light Defender + (capsules) as well as Viteyes® Blue Light Defender Kids (chews) also include AstaReal® Astaxanthin to combat tired eyes.

E-learning can be challenging for both children as well as parents, however, if both work together to create an atmosphere that encourages stress-free learning, it’s quite possible to overcome any obstacle. In the end, we all just want what’s best for our children anyway.