It’s no wonder that getting quality sleep is elusive for most people. A lack of sleep can make you cranky at times and skimping on sleep on regular basis can mess your well-being more than just you think. Studies reveal that getting quality sleep regularly can help in alleviating the risks of the majority of health issues.

If you are looking for ways to optimize your health, give this article a read as getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most crucial things you can do. Here we go with five tips to improve your sleep journey!

Stick to a particular sleep pattern:

Try to be consistent in your sleep schedule as sleeping and getting up at the same time every day reinforces your sleep-wake cycle. Studies have concluded that irregular sleep schedules can change your levels of melatonin and circadian rhythms that signal your brain to sleep.

Health experts recommend 7-8 hours of slumber each night for peak health benefits for an adult as research indicates that having less than 7–8 hours of sleep per night increases the risk of several disorders as diabetes and heart disease. Research linked insufficient sleep to a high risk of obesity by 55% in adults and 89% in children.

Include exercise in your daily routine:

Going for a brisk daily morning walk or a workout will keep you up less often at night. Exercise is one of the best science-backed methods that can improve your sleep and eventually health, as it boosts the effect of sleep-regulating hormones such as melatonin and also facilitates the natural circadian rhythm.

Studies reveal that exercise reduced time to fall asleep by 55%, anxiety by 15%, and eventually increased total sleep time by 18% in people suffering from insomnia.

Update your mattress:

Eat and drink healthy:

Eating a balanced diet can prolong your sleep time. Foods that impact serotonin melatonin and tryptophan like cheese, eggs, and salmon can assist your sleep quality and duration. Try to avoid heavy meals within hours of bedtime particularly alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine as they might keep you up. Their stimulating effects take time to wear off so, they can disrupt your sleep later at night. Alcohol increases the symptoms of sleep apnea and disrupted sleep patterns

A recent study found that alcohol consumption particularly at night reduces the natural night-time increase in human growth hormone (HGH).

Take supplements:

Melatonin supplements are really popular sleep aids nowadays as melatonin is a sleep hormone that signals your brain when it’s time to relax. According to one study, people had a 15% improvement in sleep quality after consuming 2 mg of melatonin before bed. You can also take any magnesium supplement as magnesium facilitates melatonin production. Consider taking other supplements or herbs that can induce relaxation but do consult a doctor if you continue having trouble sleeping.

The bottom line: Sleep plays a vital role in your well-being. For optimal health, you should incorporate the above-mentioned tips in your daily routine and make sleep your top priority.