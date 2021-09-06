Five Tips to Activate Your Brilliance

5. Laugh and have fun

In today’s world, we can get too serious. Laughter is important in your life, it decreases stress hormones and increases immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies, thus improving your resistance to disease. Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. Endorphins promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain.



As adults, we can get too caught up in our many responsibilities and we can forget to have fun. Without fun and laughter our stress levels build-up, but do not release and this can cause physical and mental health issues. Laughter

and fun is a natural part of who we are and they are the “pressure relief valve” of life.



Adopting a mindset of creating laughter and fun in our lives means we will feel better and our communication with others will improve because we will be less stressed and our minds will be open to creating brilliance.



As a leader, I know that when I hear laughter in the office, I know my team is functioning healthily. Laughter should be part of each and every day as it: boosts immunity; lowers stress; decreases pain, relaxes you; prevents heart disease; relieves stress, improves your mood, strengthens resilience, adds joy to life; strengthens relationships, enhances teamwork and creates group bonding.



When we were kids, we laughed and played and sometimes spent hours focussing on one thing, building a sandcastle, drawing, Lego, creating model planes, reading, skipping, climbing a tree, but as we got older these fun things were replaced with jobs and other tasks that we needed to do because we now have responsibilities. All of these activities are mindful activities and important for our mental health.



Practising mindfulness increases your ability to activate and use the pre-frontal cortex region of your brain more, which strengthens the connections between areas associated with attention and concentration. In one office I worked in, we had A3 size colouring pages spread around the office with coloured pencils. We encouraged staff to take a few minutes each day as they were walking past to stop and focus on colouring in the image.

In another office, I worked in we did a similar thing with jigsaws; we had a couple of jigsaws around the office and this encouraged people to take a time out and focus on something different than their normal work. Both of these activities allowed staff to have a quick mental break, increased communication, created strong bonds and laughter in the office as people shared their experiences together.



Encourage your team to laugh and to share ideas with each other. Encourage them to take a break and ‘reset’. Stepping away from the busyness of work and taking a break rejuvenates creativity and ultimately helps you achieve more because you return to work with a fresh approach.



Distancing yourself from work periodically allows you to achieve more rather than slugging it out at something for hours on end without a break. It is advisable to take a short break every hour or 90 minutes.



Next time you are feeling drained or stuck, step away from your desk, practice something mindfully, stretch and go for a walk to refresh and reinvigorate yourself.



“Taking a break can lead to breakthroughs.”~ Russell Eric Dobda~

Use these five tips to ignite your brilliance and notice the difference it has on you, your colleagues and those close to you.



Look for the positive in all situations, be curious, encourage ideas, mix things up, set your intentions and most of all have fun.