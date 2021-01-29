Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Tips for Tough Conversations

How to be Successful with Difficult Conversations

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ever been stuck approaching a challenging conversation? 

You know the kind, it’s one you’d rather put off than have, could be personal or professional, but it’s one you play over and over in your head to rehearse before approaching it. Me too! 

What works? Here are 5 ways to make it easier: 

  1. If you do well with getting thoughts on paper, write it out and extract main points. 
  1. As you plan for the conversation, think about what you want as a result. Now think of what the other person would want. Begin with common ground, there is always some overlap between what you and they want. 
  1. Role play. I know, I know, it gets a bad rap like Nickelback, but it works. When you’ve said something before, even if one time, you can work out the bugs and will be more at ease for the real thing. 
  1. If you’re uncomfortable, say so. Begin your conversation with letting the other person know this is a challenging thing for you to do and then say it. Be as direct and succinct as you can, kind, not nice.
  1. Be authentic. I’m not being all new age here – be YOU. Don’t look for a recipe or the right words. Speak in a way that is genuine and sincere – the words you use will be secondary. 

For more from Sue Hawkes, go to yess.learnworlds.com

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The same way you would grab an umbrella if there is rain in the forecast, you should have a plan to protect yourself from the inevitable storm of the holidays and/or your relatives that are triggers for you.
    Community//

    5 Ways To Optimize Mental Wellness During Stressful Family Gatherings, With Stephanie L. Roth-Goldberg

    by A.N. Gibson
    Community//

    Sometimes It’s Best to Have Those Uncomfortable Conversations

    by Freedom Institute
    Community//

    Problems at Work or Home? You May Need a HardTalk

    by Rodger Dean Duncan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.