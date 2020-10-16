“Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry ” with Chadd Black

Get your Logo done before you launch your Business in Beauty. It needs to be your very 1st product sold. Make sure you don’t make any Skin Tone feel unseen! Of course it takes a budget to cater to everyone so always make it clear that you’re headed in that direction. We’re developing and looking forward to releasing more shades in the year 2021. Partner with Brand Ambassadors who have different audiences.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chadd Black.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Chadd Black has become one of the most prominent voices and influencers in “HTown.” All of this is attributed to a decade worth of experience and his undying dedication to his creative career and the arts community as a whole. Famously dubbed as “The Mogul In The Making,” every vision that he executes brings him one step closer toward becoming a massive figure in mainstream music, business, and entertainment. He has worked as a strategic brand manager alongside major corporations such as RCA Records, Interscope Records, Sony Music, Epic Records, Atlantic Records, BET, VH1, and We TV to bring many campaigns to life digitally.

Chadd Black recently launched The Chadd Black Awards in 2015. It is an annual celebration of local creatives who excel in their respective industries and bring positive changes throughout the city all year round. The Chadd Black Awards is one of Chadd’s ways of bringing together the creative community and their audience in the name of unity.

In 2017, Chadd launched The Chadd Black Academy, a foundation dedicated to not only teaching music but also using the power of music as a therapeutic tool for mentally, physically, and emotionally disabled children. All of The Chadd Black Academy’s services are free of charge, enabling many children to participate.

Chadd possesses a unique and strategic way of approaching artistic development within an individual. He has a burning desire to help new artists rise up and reach their full potential. He is very hands-on with his mentorship approach, allowing his passion and excitement to radiate from him and the artist he’s mentoring.

In 2018, Chadd launched The 713 Agency, which is currently the number 1 talent agency in Houston, Texas. The agency provides local artists with affordable music management and business management, career consulting and career counseling, media attaining and public relations, music production and songwriting services, to name a few.

He is a sought-after consultant to local artists, entertainers, and public figures. He also helps them fight for their place in the Houston Arts community, much like how Chadd fought for his place and came out victorious. Indeed, he has won some and he has lost some, but Chadd has always kept his dignity intact no matter the circumstances.

Nowadays, the Mogul in the Making is looking to launch his very own recording label that will be dedicated to helping new artists develop themselves as people and entrepreneurs in the music and entertainment industry. Chadd Black’s ventures have collectively done well since they were launched. It’s all thanks to Chadd’s faith, hard work, and the favor of the great city of Houston, Texas. And he’s looking to expand even more on the successes that he has celebrated over the past years. This coming December 1, 2020, he will be detailing every milestone that he has accomplished in the 1st volume of his Build Your Brand with Mr. Black virtual master class. Day by day, the Mogul in the Making is taking a step closer toward massive success, and it’s only a matter of time until he has finally made it.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that has happened to me since I began my career was Mr. Black Beauty that started out of what I didn’t see in the current market place. I suffer from anxiety and I’ve done a lot of research and study as it relates to holistic ways to manage anxiety. I stumbled across information about CBD and thought it would be a great addition to our facial mask that are not only great for your skin but also great for your health.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It takes a team of individuals that are equally as invested to your success as you are. That person for me has been my business partner and publicist K Morgan. She is my right hand and my left. I run everything by her first, she’s been a trusted partner in business for years. She has helped bring my ideas and vision to life.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I’ve recently submitted the paperwork to begin selling a facial mask that will contain cbd. As someone who suffers from anxiety its been a personal desire of mine to be able to find products that can assist me when I’m anxious. We successfully did this by incorporating cbd into a daily facial mask.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The opportunities are endless with the ability to create your own online market space being easier now more than ever the opportunities are endless for myself who is first a branding strategist I’m able to allow my creativity to flow in shoots and branding materials that allow our brand to stick out. The impact of being a change agent for African Americans in the beauty industry is exciting. There are very few African Americans that are founders or CEO’s of Beauty Brands.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The 3 things that concern me in the beauty industry are:

1.The lack of inclusivity and or diversity when it comes to skin care and beauty products that only cater to one type of skin tone. In our development meetings we discussed this needing to be more of a priority.

2. I feel that we have a responsibility to make sure our consumers start to see themselves in our models, commercials, Ads and overall branding. This isnt always the case.

3. The overall quality of products should be raised to a higher standard as well. We should be using more natural products to ensure more safe use and less breakouts.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

In my opinion, “Feeling Good” is more of an inward experience than it will ever be outer. However. The outer appearance does contribute to the “Feel Good” experience in ways that back the theory that says “You feel better when you know you look good”.

The confidence that comes with healthy skin, applying your favorite make-up and wearing your favorite designer’s new collection should the cherry on top, not the end all be all to what defines you. We’re striving for overall health, this would include the full circle of Mental, Physical and Emotional health!

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Get your Logo done before you launch your Business in Beauty. It needs to be your very 1st product sold. Be hands on in the development process, test your own products! Believe it or not, there are some people in beauty who use mainstream products while trying to sell you theirs. Be your own testimony! Make sure you don’t make any Skin Tone feel unseen! Of course it takes a budget to cater to everyone so always make it clear that you’re headed in that direction. We’re developing and looking forward to releasing more shades in the year 2021. Make sure you are properly bonded and protected as far as business insurance is concerned. It’s boring but necessary! Partner with Brand Ambassadors who have different audiences.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to “Trigger” and or simply remind human beings that what you put out is what you’ll get back. Let’s put our great products, love and respect!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote will forever be “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready”!

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can find me online on Instagram @chaddblack713

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.