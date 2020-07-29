Five things to do in your teenage to have a successful life

Teenage is the period, before entering to the adulthood. Its like a rehearsal how to become an adult. The stage where you should be very conscious, and preparing yourself for the next level. Striving for the new path and new career and most to have a successful life. When we set our young age in the right path obviously we’ll get succeed in life. I got many tips from my friends, books, speech of successful people all over the world. Here I’ll share few tips among those which is more important to follow in your young age.

Time is Assert

Time is the only assert we have in our hand to make asserts. Time is precious, please don’t waste your time. Especially the young age to educate yourself and to work hard. You can’t work hard in your old age. Utilize this time for shaping your career. Use time wisely. If you loose this period to work or study. Surely you’ll feel bad about this…Stop watching t.v. , stop living the fantasy world. Get up and work, study. Knowledge is power. Get knowledge, apply it. Why Elon Musk is famous all over the world, because he works for nearly 20 hours/ day to build his business. If time goes, we can’t get back.

Set Goals

Setting goals and achieving them is the real happiness. Set goals work towards that goals without any distractions and achieve them. This will lead to the success path. Set goals in every field… family, work, studies, finance, everything. Just run towards your goals it will make you more responsible there you’ll have the hunger for achieving them, though you have obstacles. Setting goals and achieving them them makes you to live for a purpose. Life without a goal is body without a soul.

Savings

You should know the worth of money. Earning is not easy and saving money is more difficult than earning money. If you have the habit of saving money in your young age it will easy for you to save a lot in your old age. Earning and savings both are important. Little bit makes an ocean. Save as much as you can, start a little, even saving a penny a day worth later.

Discipline

Discipline is the most important factors to be followed when we are young. If we are disciplined in the younger age, you are eligible for the long run in the life’s marathon. Have routines both morning and evening routines, schedule your timings for everything. Be strict yourself and push yourself to be disciplined in hard times.

Read

Have a reading habit. Reading gives you more knowledge. By reading you will be aware of everything. Read newspaper, books, biographies..educate yourself. You will about to know the success stories, failure stories, up and downs in life, how to overcome, how to be confident when feeling low… It will surely change you and shows the right path in your life. One of the secrets of life is…. to make stepping stones out of stumbling blocks.