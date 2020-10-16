“Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair” With Brittney Ogike

Conditioning your hair on wash day is the most impactful thing you can do for healthy hair. Conditioning helps restore hair by smoothing the hair cuticle, adding shine, protecting strands from damage. In addition to conditioning on wash day, it’s important that people with textured curly hair continue to moisturize & hydrate throughout the week. Thirsty dry hair isn’t fabulous. It creates frizz, tangles, and split ends. To improve dull strands, infuse your hair with moisture during styling. Depending on your hair type, there are tons of ways to keep hair hydrated and moisturized. Enjoy a good steam in the shower. Apply an effective leave-in after washing. Use a daily serum rich in oils. These are all great ways to add moisture.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittney Ogike, Founder of BEAUTYBEEZ. Recognizing the limited offerings of Black hair care products in Los Angeles, Brittney Ogike set out to create a space that focuses on providing unmatched customer service and the most in-demand hair and beauty products. BeautyBeez is a place where women of color not only shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs, and extensions but can also choose to relax in the in-store spa or explore in a space created specifically for them. With a flagship location in Los Angeles and an online store, BeautyBeez is a community for all beauty needs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Mybackground actually didn’t start in beauty. The truth is, I’m an avid consumer and product junkie! My career for the past decade has been in sports management. After starting a family, the demands and amount of time needed to devote to working in sports lead me to change gears and seek out new passions of mind that could offer stability for both me and my family. After realizing the constant dissatisfaction my friends and me — who are all women of color– experienced shopping, I decided the retail industry needed an elevated space where women of color could shop for all of their beauty needs.

BEAUTYBEEZ was created to fill a gap. What many people outside of our community don’t realize, is that ethnic hair care and beauty products are typically sold in small local retailers called beauty supply stores. For decades, the beauty supply has been left unchanged and wholly inadequate. And more recently, consumer behavior has shifted. Our community has become more conscious of where we spend our hard-earned dollars, but with no one place to turn to for our hair care and beauty products. BEAUTYBEEZ is the answer to the white space in the ethnic beauty industry. Our store provides an inclusive beauty experience where women of color can shop, and explore a plethora of beauty products designed for them.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There was a time when Ayesha Curry randomly purchased from our online store. It was within our first six months of opening. Apparently, she found out about BEAUTYBEEZ through a mutual friend of ours on social media. It was by far the biggest single purchase we had by that date. It was the best feeling. When you and your team have put so much into something, and to have someone of that status, who could shop virtually anywhere else, choose to spend their money with us was very rewarding. We all celebrated!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The “tipping point” came once we started seeing dramatic increases in our in-store traffic and online engagement. We launched a few targeted campaign ads and made engagement with our community through social media and in-store top priority. In building our community, which we called “The Hive”, We noticed our customers were staying longer, bringing friends, and attending our events. We cultivated a community that celebrates and champions multicultural beauty. The biggest lesson from this has been to listen to your customer. We’ve experienced so much this year, but the one thing that has remained constant is figuring out ways to better serve our community.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

The most effective way for BEAUTYBEEZ to generate leads is through targeted campaign ads and through word of mouth. The ads truly speak for themselves. We’re consistently running them on social media, Yelp, and search engines. However, what we have been most proud of is the fact that our customers were not only coming back, but they are bringing their friends and family along. I have had customers that would leave are store saying they were going to tell everyone they knew, and they actually did! It just speaks to how dedicated our community, The Hive, is and their support of the brand and our mission.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for my husband. He’s also a partner in the business, but he’s been such a supporter of my hustling spirit. I have two small kids, so building a business as a wife and mother can be challenging at times. He has truly been a solid figure for emotional and business support.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Purchasing inventory has been a constant challenge for me. In the beginning, I had no idea what I was doing. There are certain rules such as minimum order quantities– whether you order by the tens, the dozens, or the case and also guaranteed order frequencies. I got it all wrong at times. For instance, I’m currently sitting on 200 sewing kits that I can’t even give away for free! I don’t even know why or how I ordered sewing kits. I sell beauty supplies!

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

My best advice for anyone wanting to start a business would be to just go for it. The “perfect moment” is the present. I read some advice when I was in the early phase of developing BEAUTYBEEZ that said to complete at least one task a day that gets you closer to your goal. It can be as small as research on a particular topic, or as big as creating a website or registering your business. I kept this approach in mind, and a year later, we launched. There’s no doubt that there are going to be many challenges and hurdles along the way. But if you take them one day at a time, the gratification you feel once your business launches, will be worth it.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Conditioning your hair on wash day is the most impactful thing you can do for healthy hair. Conditioning helps restore hair by smoothing the hair cuticle, adding shine, protecting strands from damage.

In addition to conditioning on wash day, it’s important that people with textured curly hair continue to moisturize & hydrate throughout the week. Thirsty dry hair isn’t fabulous. It creates frizz, tangles, and split ends. To improve dull strands, infuse your hair with moisture during styling. Depending on your hair type, there are tons of ways to keep hair hydrated and moisturized. Enjoy a good steam in the shower. Apply an effective leave-in after washing. Use a daily serum rich in oils. These are all great ways to add moisture.

Establishing a hair routine is essential to growing and maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. An adequate routine that keeps hair moisturized at all times consists of conditioning treatments, trims, scalp care, and protective styles.

Minimizing heat styling is crucial in keeping hair healthy. For natural curls, the less heat, the better. You will notice your curls become bouncier. Heat styling can alter the texture of your hair, damage strands, and lead to breakage. Avoiding heat at all times isn’t always easy. In this case, if heat is being apple to your hair, always opt for setting your temperature to low, and always use a thermal protective spray.

Lastly, and possibly most importantly, healthy fabulous hair starts from within. Our hair is a reflection of what’s going on inside of our bodies. For instance, hair loss is oftentimes attributed to stress, thyroid problems and many other health issues. Eating healthy, staying stress free and drinking lots of water is a great way to achieve fabulous hair!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I think the first most important thing you can do “to feel beautiful” is to be your most authentic self. For me, that looks like coming home after a hard day’s work, taking a shower, doing my nighttime skincare routine, putting on my most comfy sweats, and enjoying a nice glass of wine. In this final moment before bed, I feel most beautiful. I’m able to wash away the stress of the day, reflect on my accomplished task, and relax with my family. It’s when all the makeup and fancy clothes are off. The truth of the matter is, when you look good, you feel good. My suggestion would be to take pride in yourself, whatever that looks like. Whether it’s wearing makeup or trying a new hairstyle everyone has a right to work on themselves however they see fit. The third tip would be to find something you admire about yourself and remind yourself of it daily. Many people do this by repeating affirmations in the morning. Especially during these times, it’s important to stay positive and focus on the beauty in you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m actually in the process of starting a mentorship program through our family foundation. I think it’s so important for young people of color to see successful people of color. Unfortunately, we don’t see enough of these images growing up and in the media. So, we’re working on a mentorship program for minority high school students to expose them to a variety of career paths they, otherwise, would not have considered and may not even know about. For careers, we’re targeting Black entrepreneurs, investment bankers, tech professionals, etc. So, I’m looking forward to developing this program and creating more visibility of these incredible careers for young Black people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life happens outside of your comfort zone.” I found this quote a few years ago and it’s changed my entire life. Living inside our comfort zone — the area that keeps us safe with no stress and anxiety — strips us of our confidence and hinders our growth. Stepping outside of that zone is where we evolve. You’re able to reach your highest potential. While growing BEAUTYBEEZ, I’m constantly being pushed outside of my safe zone. Public speaking, financial commitments, sales tactics and many other situations have all forced me to evolve and develop in ways that I wouldn’t have if I stayed in my safe space. Over the past few years, I’ve become more resilient and confident in my abilities as an entrepreneur and all other facets of my life. A life outside of your comfort zone comes with fewer regrets and more feelings of satisfaction and accomplishment. I have it as my phone wallpaper as a daily reminder to live life to the fullest.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to meet Richelieu Dennis, Founder of Sundial Brands and Shea Moisture, who created a beauty empire within the beauty industry. I would like to learn what challenges he faced growing his brand and how he overcame those challenges to create one of the most recognizable brands in textured hair care!