Five Surprising Energy Boosters To Combat Winter Fatigue

If the changing season, short dark days, dreary weather – and now lockdown 2.0 – is leaving you feeling lethargic and lacking in energy, you’re not alone. Winter fatigue is a common condition affecting millions of people in the UK – often setting in with the same seasonal regularity of the annual clock change.

If you’re in need of some inspiration on how to beat fatigue brought on by the onset of winter, try these secret energy boosters, which could give you a new-found lease of life:

Try Turmeric

Often referred to as a wonder spice, turmeric has many health boosting benefits – including the ability to give your energy levels a pick me up and to help boost your immune system, all particularly beneficial in the winter months. The yellow coloured root is part of the ginger family and has been used in both cooking and medicine, specifically Ayurvedic medicine, since ancient times. Research has shown that taking a turmeric supplement can significantly lower fatigue levels it can also help protect your body from free radicals which put oxidative stress on the body leading to low energy and poor immune health. Although there are many ways to add turmeric to your food, for maximum results it is best taken as an extract with black pepper, which has been found to help the body increase absorption.

Reharmonise your biosphere

Did you know that continued low energy levels could be a sign that your body’s energy field is in need of re-harmonisation? One way to address this imbalance is a bioDOT. Worn as a pendant, bracelet or wristband, a bioDOT is a magnetic disc programmed with harmonic interface (Phi) energy. Using the process of entrainment, bioDOT releases natural frequencies to remind your energy field of its optimum state, recharging your battery so you feel calmer, more focused and more energised.

Similarly, with home working now the norm and increased devices in our personal spaces our constant exposure to wireless devices can put our body under electro-stress. Use a smartDOT alongside a bioDOT to retune EMFs emitted by wireless devices.

Add butter to your coffee

A cup of coffee is most people’s go to pick me up every time they need an energy boost, but what many people don’t know is that adding a couple of tablespoons of butter and coconut oil can give it far reaching benefits. In contrast to a quick espresso hit, butter coffee is said to provide a steady, long-lasting energy boost without a blood sugar crash. This is said to be because the added fat slows digestion meaning that the caffeine is absorbed into the body slower. To make butter coffee just add two tablespoons of butter (organic is best) and two tablespoons of coconut oil to a cup of coffee and blend it together.

Skip breakfast

Lorded as the most important meal of the day for many years, when and what you eat for breakfast could in fact be playing havoc with your blood sugar – resulting in a regular mid-morning energy dips. One of the reasons for this is the high GI foods, such as cereals, toast, pancakes, fruit juice and muffins that many people reach for every morning (especially when they wake up feeling sluggish due to winter fatigue) which lead to blood sugar spikes. Of course there are many breakfast alternatives which can lead to a steadier output of energy, however there is growing evidence that having no breakfast at all could in fact be the best option. Advocates of intermittent fasting believe that going at least 16 hours without eating could in fact be an energy booster. This is because the constant up and down cycle of blood sugar caused by eating throughout the day stresses our metabolism and results in overall lower energy levels and mental performance. Periods of fasting means that the body uses fat for energy. Fat is digested slowly resulting in a longer lasting, steady energy stream.

Think positive

It goes without saying that 2020 continues to be a year of significant stress for the entire population, and as we head into an uncertain winter this is only set to intensify. Negative thoughts, stress and worries are instant energy zappers and although there are no quick fixes for many of our stresses and strains, there are techniques we can use to manage them and help stop them from completely taking over our energy resources. Meditating, counting your blessings, talking to a friend or even a quick break to dance around the house to your favourite song are all ways that you can bring more positive energy into your life. Taking small steps to create a more positive outlook can have long lasting energy benefits.

It’s no secret that winter can be a tough time of the year for many people – the lack of vitamin D, more time spent indoors and what can seem like a long slog until Spring can all make us feel lacking in energy and motivation – something which is likely to be exemplified this year more than ever. As with everything, small changes can add up to a big difference. By understanding how and why you are experiencing lower energy and making simple lifestyle changes to address these issues you could find yourself with more spring in your step in no time.