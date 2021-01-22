Five Simple Ways to Add Calm To Your Day…

#1 | Get Outside

It’s ironic. I lived in a beautiful, warm climate… with a resort-like backyard for years in Texas… and yet I hardly went outside. WHY? I’m not quite sure. I wasn’t walking or hiking or biking or doing any of the things that I crave and look forward to here in Colorado. Something about the mountains beckons me to step out the door.

Since moving here, I make time to get outside. Even amid a crazy, busy schedule with less help than I had in Texas, I make the time. And, you know what…?? When I do…I feel better….calmer… and happier. During this past ski season, I made myself ski every Friday and I really enjoyed myself! If you only have a few minutes, step outside, breath, look around…take a short walk.

TIP: If you are rolling your eyes, you really need to get outside more. LOL. I might have been right there with you in my 20’s. It can totally change your perspective!