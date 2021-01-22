Five Simple Ways to Add Calm To Your Day…

Ahhh… Let’s Find Some Inner Calm
#1 | Get Outside
It’s ironic. I lived in a beautiful, warm climate… with a resort-like backyard for years in Texas… and yet I hardly went outside. WHY? I’m not quite sure. I wasn’t walking or hiking or biking or doing any of the things that I crave and look forward to here in Colorado. Something about the mountains beckons me to step out the door.
Since moving here, I make time to get outside. Even amid a crazy, busy schedule with less help than I had in Texas, I make the time. And, you know what…?? When I do…I feel better….calmer… and happier. During this past ski season, I made myself ski every Friday and I really enjoyed myself! If you only have a few minutes, step outside, breath, look around…take a short walk.
TIP: If you are rolling your eyes, you really need to get outside more. LOL. I might have been right there with you in my 20’s. It can totally change your perspective!
#2 | Exercise
Oh I know it sucks… It’s SO freakin hard and I’m sure you can think of 8,000 better things to do, but science doesn’t lie. Exercise boosts your endorphins, which in turn makes you happier and less stressed. I know it’s true for me. If I exercise, I feel better about myself. The stronger I get, the happier I am. It helps me to mix up the exercise, like some days it’s skiing (above). Others a hike, exercise class… or following a workout app. I recently did a post on the best at-home workout apps!
And, P.S. when you have kids at 38 like I did.. you gotta stay strong to keep up with these energy grabbers! Or be able to sit on the floor and play. What the hell is happening with my joints? 😉
#3 | Meditate
I used to hear this word and think… this is for weird people, not me. As I’ve gotten older, less judgmental, and much wiser, I realize there is real value in meditation. Plus, I think I just didn’t understand fully what it is. All you do is sit with your eye clothes, and focus on breathing.
Headspace
In my case, a great friend recommended the app, “Headspace,” which does all the work for you.
You just sit and listen. I can handle that! I’ve been meditating for over 2 years now, and it definitely brings a sense of calm to my day. It also helps to keep me focused. Meditation reminds me a LOT of hypnosis…which I absolutely LOVE. But, that is a story for another day… 😉
Some of the apps in this post also offer great meditation and workout combos!
#4 | Girl Time
Never underestimate the power of a positive friendship (note the word positive). I talk a bit about positive relationships/friendships in this video and post. When you are feeling a little blue, call your bud, schedule lunch, coffee or drinks. After spending some time really connecting with an upbeat, wonderful woman… you will have a whole new outlook! I love going to exercise classes here in Telluride because it forces me to get out of my work bubble and interact with other women. I come back feeling refreshed and energized…ready to tackle anything that comes my way.
#5 | Set Limits
I have so many more tips, like eating well, thinking positive thoughts, writing down goals or objectives…But setting limits is probably the MOST important in terms of finding inner calm. Try to set limits… with social media exposure, like maybe only check it 20 times a day, instead of 50.
Or make an effort to put the phone down, for REAL… at 8 pm every evening. I’m still working on this one.
Saying No
Saying, “No” is also REALLY important. I did a whole video about it here. (an oldie, but a goody!). You have to set limits on everything…from what you put in your mouth… to what you say yes to among friends, and your community. If you are over-booked, over-eating, over…anything…that’s going to mess with your inner calm.
What do you do to get some inner calm? I’d love to hear your tips in the comments below!
Please let me know if you have any questions. Don’t forget to subscribe to my exclusive newsletter. Thanks for stopping by…