Five Simple (But Important) Things To Remember About the New Year

It’s time to celebrate!

We have crossed the border of midnight and into a New Year, which may hold quite a few mixed feelings.

While I think we can all agree last year wasn’t EXACTLY what we were expecting (let’s be honest, it was a complete blindside) there seems to be a high amount of hope that this year will be better; whether we have some small blessings like bringing home a family puppy or a big adventure such as getting married.

Hope is right around the corner.

Photo by Sasha Freemind

Moving into 2021, I encourage all of us to open our hearts to that hope.

However, I know that there have been a lot of ups and downs that we’ve had to trudge through, so if you need a little bit of encouragement, don’t worry I’ve got you!

“Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” – Jonas Salk

Here are five surprisingly simple tasks to practice while moving forward into this year.

Make Time for Yourself

Even though this may seem obvious, so many people (myself included) can forget to show love to the person we spend the most time with- ourselves. Whether you create an entire spa day surrounding physical and mental health or simply draw a bath in the tub and soak while listening to a good podcast, personal time is so incredibly important. Take time this year to create a moment for yourself.

You may be surprised to see just how much of a difference it makes.

Don’t Be Afraid to Fail

I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but failure is a good thing! Often during the new year, resolutions are created and when they aren’t accomplished, we feel completely useless. Why? Because we failed.

Well, I’m here to tell you that failure is a GOOD thing. It means that you are trying! So get out there, try to start that business you’ve always dreamed of, write that book, strap on a pair of skates, and learn to fly across the ice. This is a new time to grow and learn, so don’t hold back!

Discover at Least One Favorite Vegetable (or Fruit) this Year

Have you ever set a resolution to get healthier? To hit the gym and rock a new body or mental outlook?

I know that I have! This resolution can definitely be a difficult one to bounce back from if the expectations aren’t met. That’s why it can be a great stepping stone to start small. Instead of trying to change the ENTIRE diet, focus on improving it where you can. Try out a different vegetable dish every week or so and make it a challenge to find a new favorite. This can be fun to do with family or friends, so get creative!

Once you’ve taken a few small steps, it may be surprising to see how easily one can transition into a brand new health and fitness plan.

Create Deeper Relationships

While we all know that circumstances this past year have made it difficult to be with out loved ones, maintaining those relationships and cultivating them is so important. When it comes to family and friends a simple phone call or FaceTime can make the world of difference when it comes to staying connected. If the opportunity arises, definitely enjoy time in person, but please don’t let the distance get you down! Just remember that you are so loved and technology is here to make things as easy on us as possible.

If you don’t have access to technology for some reason, perhaps you can utilize the good old method of snail mail. Everyone loves to get a heart felt letter in their mailbox, and even though it isn’t instantaneous, letters and cards are still a wonderful way to stay connected with those with love.

On top of staying connected with our loved ones, another relationship to cultivate is one with God. There is no greater love for us than from the One who created each and every one of us. Because of that, it’s so important to take time throughout the day to know Him better.

Whether it’s 1 minute or an hour, it doesn’t matter. Any amount of time is precious and you may be surprised to see just how much peace and happiness you can feel after a simple devotion or time in prayer!

Move Your Body

Yep, you read that right! It’s the same good old advice that we’ve heard our whole lives. But even though it may be redundant, this advice is golden.

Take a walk.

Learn a new dance.

Play fetch with your dog.

Try a relaxing form of yoga.

Whatever type of exercise you may enjoy, make it a habit to do a little bit of it every day! This will not only help to keep your body healthy, but it will improve your mindset as well. There is no rule that says in order to exercise you have to be a gym rat with a fit body already.

All that matters is that you do what makes YOU happy and what feels good for your body.

Photo by Tim Mossholder

So, Will This New Year Fix Everything?

Unfortunately, none of us really know the answer.

But the good news is that we have hope things will start looking up! As long as we can keep a prayer in our hearts, a song in our minds, and a cozy blanket for snuggling on the couch (just in case) we can move forward into 2021 with determination.