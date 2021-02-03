Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Reasons Your Company Needs A Chief Reputation Officer

WeWork. Enron. Volkswagen. Wells Fargo. Uber. What comes to mind when you read this list of (in)famous company names? Scandal. The reasons these highly-successful brands went from best-in-class to tabloid headline may seem varied, but ultimately, they had the same root cause: These companies didn’t place a priority on proactive reputation management. Reputation is all […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

WeWork. Enron. Volkswagen. Wells Fargo. Uber. What comes to mind when you read this list of (in)famous company names? Scandal. The reasons these highly-successful brands went from best-in-class to tabloid headline may seem varied, but ultimately, they had the same root cause: These companies didn’t place a priority on proactive reputation management.

Reputation is all about trust; it’s about how the whole company is viewed and perceived by society, customers, stakeholders and the market as a whole. A strong reputation is important because it builds a strong relationship with your customers. But, unfortunately, most leaders currently use reputation management only to mitigate damage during a scandal that’s already occurred.

Instead, leaders should be looking to proactively build and maintain a positive reputation so that if there were a scandal, trust is already built with the community.

As an advisory board member of CRO-Counsel, a reputation management network, I have witnessed firsthand what makes proactive reputation management so difficult, and advocate that every company has a chief reputation officer. With over 80 factors that create a strong brand perception and reputation, leaders can often feel uncertain or overwhelmed about where to begin or how to wrap their arms around the concept.

But despite the challenges, ignoring reputation management can be a costly mistake. Here are the five biggest reasons why your leadership team needs a dedicated chief reputation officer.

1. Reputation is even more critical in the digital era.

Reputation management was a much easier task before the age of the internet. In fact, new concepts like “call-out culture” have been created, where it’s commonplace to publicly humiliate or shame a company in an attempt to hold them accountable for a (perceived) misdoing. It takes almost no effort for a customer to complain about your services on social media and have it spread to 1 million followers instantly.

Take the extreme responses against Facebook’s policies around data handling and content filtering. Boycotts and hashtags such as #DeleteFacebook and #StopHateForProfit lost the platform countless users and over 400 companies’ advertising revenues. An established reputation can help to maintain customer loyalty even when facing public call-outs.

2. There’s a missed opportunity when you’re only thinking about reputation management defensively.

Most companies, including your competitors, are usually only thinking deeply about reputation management after a crisis has hit. They react and try desperately to repair the damage. This is a huge missed opportunity because the damage done was often completely avoidable. Just like no sports team wins a game playing only defense, your company needs to play strong defense and come out with a strong offense.

Take Southwest Airline’s proactive approach to the inevitable-yet-dreadful scenario of a delayed takeoff. Southwest is known for excellent and offbeat customer experiences, so it was an on-brand moment when a gate agent entertained delayed crowds with games like paper airplane contests and “Worst Driver’s License Photo.” They turned a mishap into a fun experience simply by proactively thinking of ways to keep guests entertained.

3. No one holds the day-to-day responsibility of maintaining your company’s reputation.

Most people think reputation is the responsibility of the CEO or perhaps the communications, marketing or risk management teams. The challenge is that the people in each of those roles have other (significant) daily responsibilities that overshadow a focus on proactive reputation management activities. They might ultimately be responsible for reputational outcomes, but maintenance is not the main job they were hired to do (and it’s certainly not the key performance indicator they need to meet to get their bonus). In other words, team members might get fired for a reputation problem, but it’s not why they get hired. There aren’t strong enough incentives to get them to spend the required time on proactive maintenance.

4. It is difficult to cooperate across many silos organically.

Reputation is created from many different factors, with elements coming from the departments of marketing, communications, product development, sales, customer service, quality assurance, corporate social responsibility, finance, compliance and more. Who has the authority to oversee all of these areas if it’s no one person’s job?

It’s certainly possible for teams to be successful in creating cross-functional project teams, such as this team at Oreo who created an award-winning, real-time Twitter campaign, but they are by far the exception as opposed to the norm. Your reputation is too important to be relegated to “hoping” that inter-departmental team meetings might be occurring.

5. Repairing broken trust is sometimes impossible.

When two separate Boeing 737 MAX jets crashed within six months of each other in 2018-2019, customer trust in the brand plummeted. According to the New York Times, even almost one year after all MAX planes were grounded, Boeing’s surveys indicated that “40% of regular fliers said they would be unwilling to fly on the MAX.”

Then, in early 2020, a Boeing 737 plane crashed in Iran and $4.3 billion of Boeing’s market value was erased immediately. Although the crash was later attributed to human error by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was confirmed unrelated to the aircraft, consumers at the time were ready to immediately blame Boeing because of the loss of trust that they could make safe planes. Once trust is damaged, consumers are even warier of trusting you and may refuse to use your products or services again.

In the 21st century, reputation management is simply a must to ensure success (and survival). Much like a company would never leave their finances unchecked and uncontrolled due to complexity, why leave the valuable asset of reputation uncontrolled?

Many leaders don’t yet know how to take a systemic approach to managing reputation effectively. A chief reputation officer can solve those challenges. It’s time for your company to upgrade to proactively building a strong reputation — instead of leaving your good reputation to chance.

This article originally appeared on Forbes.com

    Lisa Christen, Executive Coach and CEO at Christen Coaching & Consulting GmbH

    Lisa Christen is the CEO of Christen Coaching & Consulting LLC, an international coaching & leadership development firm specialized in upskilling 21st century leaders, teams, and cultures. She is an executive coach and thought leader who is passionate about bringing human connection back to the digitally-transformed organization.

    Lisa is an Official Member of the Forbes Coaches Council and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Coaching McLean / Harvard Medical School. She has been featured in news outlets such as CNN Money, Forbes, and Coaching World and is a sought-out speaker at major international conferences. She currently serves on the Executive Board of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Switzerland chapter.

    Lisa’s background includes working with CEOs, senior management, and board of directors from Fortune 50 organizations to small private companies. She has over 15 years of business experience, having worked inside Fortune 100 companies like Sony Electronics and AIG and in government at the US Department of Defense.

    Lisa holds an MBA, a PMP® Project Management Professional certification, and an ICF coaching certification.

    Originally from New York, Lisa now calls Zurich, Switzerland home. She enjoys balancing her work life with her home life, including coming home to a loving husband, two adorable young daughters, and an overflowing bookshelf.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Reputations Don’t Die

    by René Carayol MBE
    Community//

    Hire Online Reputation Management Company to Protect Your Business

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    Advantages Of Online Reputation Management Services

    by Johnson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.