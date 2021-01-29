Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five Questions to Eliminate Overwhelm

Nothing productive comes from overwhelm. The sooner you interrupt the thinking, the feelings will subside.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I’m focused on what it means to put on your oxygen mask first today (chapter 3 of my book, Chasing Perfection). Considering the Parker Palmer quote “self-care is never a selfish act. It is simply good stewardship of the only gift I have, the gift I was put on this Earth to offer to others.” 

If you’ve ever felt overwhelm in thinking “I just can’t do it all,” I have a way to reframe that thinking that has become a muscle I’ve exercised enough to move through these moments and quit wasting time. (Yes, overwhelm is a waste of time – I am the one who overcommitted, and I am the one who needs to be in action about changing the thinking and results associated with it.) 

Nothing productive comes from overwhelm. The sooner you interrupt the thinking, the feelings will subside. Asking yourself: 

  1. How can/will I succeed? 
  1. Make a list and prioritize it – can it all be done in the allotted time? By you? Who can help you? 
  1. Are these real deadlines? (I ask this one because as someone who is self-employed, I often make the deadlines, and they are made up! I make my own pressure and am surprised when I reevaluate and realize I don’t need to make myself crazy about some things.) 
  1. What can I let go of? 
  1. What could be outsourced, automated, eliminated or simplified? 

For more from Sue Hawkes, go to yess.learnworlds.com

    Sue Hawkes, CEO, Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Entrepreneur

    Sue Hawkes helps CEOs and their leadership teams succeed. As a bestselling author, keynote speaker, Certified EOS Implementer, Certified Business Coach, WPO Chapter Chair, and globally recognized, award-winning seminar leader, Sue brings over twenty-five years of experience to her clients. She is CEO of YESS! and has designed and delivered dynamic, transformational programs for thousands of people. Sue has received numerous awards including the Dream Keeper award recognized by the Governor’s Council for her leadership program, the Regional U.S. Small Business Administration Women in Business Champion of the Year award, the Exemplary Woman of the Community award, WomenVenture’s Unsung Hero award, Women Who Lead from Minnesota Business Magazine, NAWBO Minnesota’s Achieve! Vision Award and named a 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her most recent book, "Chasing Perfection- Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success," is available now.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    5 Ways To Limit The Stress Of Being A New Online Entrepreneur

    by Lisa Jeffs
    Community//

    6 Ways to Deal with Anxiety and Overwhelm During the Holidays

    by Keysha Angel
    6 powerful methods to stop feeling overwhelmed by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Consulting
    Community//

    6 Powerful Methods to Stop Feeling Overwhelmed

    by Mark Pettit

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.