Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Five organizational habits that will dramatically change and shape your life.

You may never do a more powerful and short exercise like the one I’m going to present to you below.

By

This exercise can be summarized in 4 words – Routines create your life.

Routines give us the structure to do an important task over and over again and with greater and greater effectiveness over time.

I invite you to do this exercise right now in 10 minutes then again in 3 days for added clarity. Set a timer and go with your first attempt as it will closely match the desire in your heart.

The 5 questions you’re going to answer are the following. 

1- What routines could I do every day to make today an incredible day?

2- What routines could I do every week?

3- What routines could I do every month?

4- What routines could I do every year?

5- What do I want my life legacy to look like?

Ready. Set. Go.

H3 What routines could I do every day to make today an incredible day?

  • Meditate in the morning?
  • Walk my dog before 8am and think about what I’m grateful for?
  • Take a restful 20min power nap?
  • Plan tomorrow’s schedule or 1 main goal right after dinner?
  • Reflect on 3 highlights of my day before I go to bed?

You get the point. Most underestimate the power of small steps. Identify what routines you want to and that will make an impact on the quality of and satisfaction of a day that you’ll never get to live again. 

What routines could I do every week?

  • Is Sunday family day?
  • Workout Tuesday / Thursday / Saturday of every week?
  • Plan my week every Sunday morning?
  • Participate in a weekly accountability call once a week?
  • Do a self care night every Tuesday night?

Create routines that you do once a week to keep you connected to yourself and significant others. This helps make certain that your weeks rejuvenate and support your days.

What routines could I do every month?

  • Balance the check books?
  • Clean the home office?
  • Have 1 weekend staycation?
  • Clean the cars out?
  • Review my goals for the year?
  • Read one book?
  • Do a 3 day fast?

We get 12 months a year, we get to have 12 months a year for about 85 years which gives us about 1,000 some odd months over our lifetime. What are you doing with your months that encapsulates what you stand for and want in your life? A month is a true snapshot of how we do or do not live out what we think we value. 

What routines could I do every year?

  • What skill could I perfect this year?
  • How can I celebrate my life on my birthday this year?
  • Where can I grow most in my relationships?
  • What new part of this world do I want to explore?
  • What could I do with my dearest friends that celebrate our friendships?
  • What could I ask myself in my yearly review?
  • What could I ask myself in my next year’s planning retreat?  

Tick, tick, tick. Our years are precious. Use the year marker to evolve, elevate and reflect on who you are and make certain the outcome of every year is worth living again if you could.

What do I want my life legacy to look like?

I recently heard someone say that on your deathbed you’ll be given a document that has as many pages in it as years you’ve lived. On the last page there is a line that you will have to sign right before you pass that signifies that you were the one who chose and lived the life depicted on the pages in that document. Are you authoring your life or are you just a designated co-signer or worse, did you give over the power to sign the document to someone else?

  • What does your life stand for? What meaning are you creating and for whose benefit?

Once you answer that question go back to the first question and start small, start one day at a time.

When we keep the micro and the macro of our time close, in focus and supportive of one another we experience an unbelievable feeling of compounded productivity and satisfaction. 

Enjoy being the author of your life, one day at a time.

    Joseph Pergolizzi

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    4 Proven Ways to Start Your Day Right (Even if You’re Not a Morning Person)

    by Kevin Harrington
    Community//

    How to Create a Morning Routine That Sets You Up for Success

    by Chris Winfield
    Community//

    How to Build a Strong Morning Routine: The Essential Guide

    by Danny Forest

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.